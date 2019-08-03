STATE PROGRAM
HELPS KIDS GET HEALTH CARE
The Virginia Health Care Foundation will get $1.4 million from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to enroll and retain eligible children and their families in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.
The award will help VHCF increase the number of workers, called application assisters, who educate Virginia families and provide one-on-one assistance with applications and renewals.
“Our goal is to maximize enrollment for all of those eligible for the FAMIS and Medicaid programs so more Virginians can obtain the health care they need,” said Deborah Oswalt, VHCF’s executive director.
Also, with 2019 Healthy Kids funds, VHCF will continue to enroll children in the state’s FAMIS program and offer Medicaid to their parents and other adults. The VHCF holds workshops throughout the state, including target areas that have some of the highest numbers of eligible uninsured children.
More information is available at vhcf.org or 804/828-5804.
MWH RECOGNIZED FOR STROKE CARE
Mary Washington Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
Mary Washington has bee designated a primary stroke center for 10 years. To earn the gold-plus award, it had to meet specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. Measures include proper use of medications and other stroke treatments designed to speed recovery and reduce death and disability for stroke patients.
Mary Washington Hospital also received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Elite award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must work to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability. Someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
NEIBAUER DENTAL OFFERS FREE CARE
Dr. Sheldon Ramai, Dr. Darryl Tarver and their team will offer free dental services on Aug. 24 at Neibauer Dental Care on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.
The service is part of Free Dentistry Day nationwide. An estimated 108 million Americans don’t have dental insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We understand that many people in our community haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” Ramai said.
Recent medical evidence has linked oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of more than 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer, may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.
“Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health,” Tarver said.
Cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided Aug. 24 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Neibauer office, 5630 Plank Road. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
More information is available at 540/548-3602 or FreeDentistryDay.org.
—Cathy Dyson