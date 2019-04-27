‘ART OF RECOVERY’ ON DISPLAY
For 15 years, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has displayed Art of Recovery, a show that “provides an opportunity for individuals living with mental health challenges to combat stigma and align with the community in promoting recovery,” said Amy Rippy, coordinator of Kenmore Club, RACSB’s day program for adults with severe and persistent mental illness.
Artists from across the state participate in the annual show, which is sponsored by Kenmore Club and opens May 3 at PONSHOP Studio and Gallery in Fredericksburg with an opening night exhibit from 5-9 p.m.
Artists Gabe and Scarlet Pons have hosted the exhibit for seven years.
The exhibit coincides with National Mental Health Month and will be on display through May 27 at the studio, 712 Caroline St., in Fredericksburg.
SENTARA SEEKS VOLUNTEERS
TO HELP INFANTS
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge is looking for volunteers to help with babies with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, or NAS, a group of conditions caused when a baby withdraws from drugs exposed to in the womb.
NAS babies are often inconsolable and require extra time in “Loving Arms.” That’s the name of the program, organized by Joanne McCoubrey, the NICU staff nurse in the Women’s Health Center.
Symptoms varies, but NAS babies typically have low birth weight, body shakes, seizures, fussiness and poor feeding. Studies show that swaddling a baby, constant contact and dim, quiet surroundings can help them through withdrawals.
The Woodbridge facility is looking for volunteers to help with the babies, after the volunteers have been screened and trained. Those who can help as-needed for three-hour blocks at a time can contact Beverly Brevard in volunteer services at 703/523-1345.
MWH HELPS BABIES SLEEP SAFELY
Women’s & Children’s Care Services at Mary Washington Hospital was recently recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital certification program for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep.
The hospital also was recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and providing training programs for parents, staff and the community.
The concepts of safe sleep are first promoted in childbirth education classes, then reinforced during hospital stays and discharge. All babies born at Mary Washington receive a halo sleep sack that promotes the concept that sleeping on the back is safest.
More than 3,500 infants die each year in the U.S. from sleep-related death, according to Cribs for Kids, a Pittsburgh-based organization dedicated to preventing infant deaths from accidental suffocation.
MWH EXECUTIVES RECOGNIZED
Two executives from Mary Washington Healthcare—one present and one past—were lauded during the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s annual meeting recently in Williamsburg.
Michael P. McDermott, president and CEO of Mary Washington, was elected unanimously as chairman of the group’s board of directors. In addition to choosing its slate of officers for 2019–2020, VHHA also recognized outstanding service. Fred M. Rankin III, former president and CEO of Mary Washington, received the Distinguished Service Award.
The theme of the group’s annual meeting was “Health+: Exploring the Social Influencers of Health.” It drew attention to the many social factors that can impact physical health, including educational opportunities and attainment, economic stability, environment, access to transportation, crime rates and food insecurity.
PEDERSEN WILL SPEAK IN SPOTSY
The Fredericksburg chapter of Compassionate Friends, a group that provides support to families after the death of a child, is hosting a day of music and messages of hope from award-winning speaker, songwriter and recording artist Alan Pedersen on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, Spotsylvania County.
Since the death of his 18-year-old daughter, Ashley, in 2011, Pedersen has shared his message and original music. In Fredericksburg, one of more than 100 cities he’s visiting this year, Pedersen will talk about what he has learned about grief from thousands of grief-stricken families he’s met, and he’ll offer tools and ideas, both to the grieving and those who work with the bereaved.
More information is available by contacting Kathie Kelly at kellykathie@hotmail.com or 540/220-4325.
—Cathy Dyson