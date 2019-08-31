ONGOING
- Blood drives are held throughout the region, at Salem Baptist Church in Spotsylvania and at CarMax in Fredericksburg, as well as other sites. To find a drive or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and type in your ZIP code.
SEPT. 7
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center will host “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid take back event, from 9 a.m. to noon in the main lobby of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center at 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, Fredericksburg. Law enforcement officers from the Sheriff’s Office will assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications. Volunteers will collect tablets, capsules and patches of hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), tramadol (Ultram), codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), morphine, hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and oxymorphone (Opana). Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted. For more information, contact Jael Cooper at 540/498-4054.
SEPT. 10
A Suicide Prevention Conference will be held at Germanna Community College—Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration starts at 9:45 a.m. The conference will include a screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” as well as a panel discussion and resource tables. Lunch provided upon preregistration. Free; sponsored by Germanna Community College, Rappahanock-Rapidan Community Services Board, and Healthy Culpeper. For registration, contact Kaitlyn Nickson at 540/321-8751; or knickson@rrcsb.org
SEPT. 11
- The Regional Cancer Center, along with Urology Associates of Fredericksburg, will hold its annual prostate cancer screening from 7–9 p.m., at the Regional Cancer Center, 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 101, Fredericksburg. The screening is free and includes an exam by a board-certified urologist and PSA screening. This screening is not available to men who are under the care of a urologist or who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Call 540/741-1404 to schedule an appointment.
SEPT. 14
- The annual Greater Fredericksburg Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be held at noon on the grounds of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Registration and check-in starts at 10 a.m. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025. To register or for more information, visit afsp.donordrive.com.
SEPT. 20A Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop will be held at Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, from 10–11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register, call 540/371-9622.
The Fredericksburg regional office of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter will offer the program “Healthy Living for your Brain & Body: Tips From the Latest Research,” from 1–2:30 p.m. at Cardinal Institute for Health Careers, 150 Riverside Parkway, Suite 211. Advance registration is required. Call 540/228-1502.
- SEPT. 26
- The Fredericksburg regional office of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter will offer the program “10 Warning Signs: When is Forgetfulness a Problem?” from 5:30–7 p.m. in Classroom A/B at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway. Advance registration is required. Call 540/228-1502.
DEC. 3
Research shows that children who live in toxic environments grow into adults who struggle with substance use disorder, mental illness, suicidal tendencies, and other health issues. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers free training to help the public learn more about the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences and the ways to build resilience in the community. Participants will learn how ACEs affect brain development and how that, in turn, affects behavior and physical health. A session will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail. To register, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100, email jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org or go to bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
