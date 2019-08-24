ONGOING
- Blood drives are held throughout the region, at Salem Baptist Church in Spotsylvania and at CarMax in Fredericksburg, as well as other sites. To find a drive or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and type in your ZIP code.
AUG. 30
- Germanna Community College, Be Well Rappahannock and the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will host an event marking International Overdose Awareness Day. There will be two trainings: an overview of the problem and a presentation on how to reverse opioid overdoses using naloxone. Both will be held on Germanna’s Fredericksburg campus in Room 134 of the Workforce Building. Carmen Greiner, director of Lighthouse Counseling of Fredericksburg, will introduce participants to opiate addiction, address treatment approaches and suggest ways to help. This two-hour training session will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register online at bit.ly/OverdoseDay. A 90-minute REVIVE! training will follow at 1 p.m. Sherry Norton–Williams with RACSB will teach participants to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. Those who complete the course will be able to obtain a free dose of naloxone, the lifesaving antidote to opioid overdose. Register online at bit.ly/OverdoseDay2. Participants are encouraged to wear purple in support of International Overdose Day.
SEPT. 10
A Suicide Prevention Conference will be held at Germanna Community College—Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration starts at 9:45 a.m. The conference will include a screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” as well as a panel discussion and resource tables. Lunch provided upon preregistration. Free; sponsored by Germanna Community College, Rappahanock-Rapidan Community Services Board, and Healthy Culpeper. For registration, contact Kaitlyn Nickson at 540/321-8751; or knickson@rrcsb.org
SEPT. 11
- The Regional Cancer Center, along with Urology Associates of Fredericksburg, will hold its annual prostate cancer screening from 7–9 p.m., at the Regional Cancer Center, 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 101, Fredericksburg. The screening is free and includes an exam by a board-certified urologist and PSA screening. This screening is not available to men who are under the care of a urologist or who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Call 540/741-1404 to schedule an appointment.
SEPT. 14
- The annual Greater Fredericksburg Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be held at noon on the grounds of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Registration and check-in starts at 10 a.m. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025. To register or for more information, visit afsp.donordrive.com.
SEPT. 20
- A Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop will be held at Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, from 10–11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register, call 540/371-9622.
- The Fredericksburg regional office of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter will offer the program “Healthy Living for your Brain & Body: Tips From the Latest Research,” from 1–2:30 p.m. at Cardinal Institute for Health Careers, 150 Riverside Parkway, Suite 211. Advance registration is required. Call 540/228-1502.
SEPT. 26
- The Fredericksburg regional office of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter will offer the program “10 Warning Signs: When is Forgetfulness a Problem?” from 5:30–7 p.m. in Classroom A/B at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway. Advance registration is required. Call 540/228-1502.
DEC. 3
- Research shows that children who live in toxic environments grow into adults who struggle with substance use disorder, mental illness, suicidal tendencies, and other health issues. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers free training to help the public learn more about the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences and the ways to build resilience in the community. Participants will learn how ACEs affect brain development and how that, in turn, affects behavior and physical health. A session will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail. To register, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100, email jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org or go to bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
