ONGOING
- Blood drives are held throughout the region, at Salem Baptist Church in Spotsylvania and at CarMax in Fredericksburg, as well as other sites. To find a drive or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and type in your ZIP code.
JULY 9–AUG. 13
- Rappahannock Community College’s Institute for Lifelong Learning will offer “Brains and Balance,” a course designed for seniors interested in improving strength, flexibility, dexterity and balance. The six-session course will be held July 9, 16, 23, 30 and Aug. 6 and 13 from 2–3 p.m. at RCC’s Kilmarnock Center. Advance registration with a tuition payment of $35 is required. To register, call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824 or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
JULY 17
- Family members and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s or dementia will learn about approaches to care at Eastern View High School in Culpeper from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Teepa Snow, an occupational therapist and an educator on dementia, will be the featured speaker. The registration fee is $30 and includes lunch. Some scholarships are available for unpaid family caregivers. Register at rrcsb.org/Teepa; and for questions, contact Aging Together at 540/829-6405 or RRCS Aging Services at 540/825-3100, ext. 3416.
SEPT. 14
- The annual Greater Fredericksburg Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be held at noon on the grounds of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Registration and check-in starts at 10 a.m. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025. To register or for more information, visit afsp.donordrive.com.
DEC. 3
- Research shows that children who live in toxic environments grow into adults who struggle with substance use disorder, mental illness, suicidal tendencies, and other health issues. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers free a training to help the public learn more about the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences and the ways to build resilience in the community. Participants will learn how ACEs affect brain development and how that, in turn, affects behavior and physical health. A session will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail. To register, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100, email jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org or go to bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
HOW TO SUBMIT LISTINGS
- Email anrussell@freelancestar.com. Deadline is noon the preceding Tuesday before publication.