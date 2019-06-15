ONGOING
- Blood drives are held throughout the region, at Salem Baptist Church in Spotsylvania and at CarMax in Fredericksburg, as well as other sites. To find a drive or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and type in your ZIP code.
- Project LINK will host Nurturing Program for Families in Substance Abuse Treatment and Recovery, an educational group that aims to help pregnant and parenting women who are struggling with substance use disorder, beginning July 2. The group will meet Tuesdays from 12:30–2 p.m. at the Ronald W. Branscome Building, 600 Jackson St., Fredericksburg. Lunch will be provided. Complimentary FRED bus tokens are available for help with transportation. The program will run through mid-October. The Nurturing Program for Families in Substance Abuse Treatment and Recovery focuses on attachment, child development, parent–child relationships and recovery. There is no cost to participate. To register, call 540/891-3132
- or email gknight@rappahannockareacsb.org
JUNE 19-20
- The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will offer an eight-hour training course on Mental Health First Aid. Participants will learn the common risk factors and warning signs of anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The $25 registration fee includes a workbook, refreshments and lunch on the first day of training. Classes are limited. This session will be held at the Rappahannock United Way from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 and from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 20. To register, go to bit.ly/MHFAregistration or contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100, or jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org.
JUNE 19–JULY 17
- The disAbility Resource Center will offer a Leadership for Empowerment and Abuse Prevention program for teens and young adults, which will provide training by people with disabilities for people with disabilities about abuse prevention. The class is free and runs seven sessions, beginning at 10 a.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and one Friday
- from June 19 to July 17
- . Classes are approximately two hours each. To learn more or to register, contact Cheryl Lloyd at 540/373-2550 or clloyd@cildrc.org.
JUNE 20
- The Fredericksburg regional office of the Alzheimer’s Association
- Greater Richmond Chapter
- will offer the program “Know the 10 Warning Signs: When is forgetfulness a problem?” from 2-3 p.m. at Cooper Library, 200 Washington Ave., Colonial Beach. Advance registration is required. Call 540/228-1502 or email lmyers@alz.org.
JUNE 22
- Newbrooke Insurance will host a free meeting from 2–3:30 p.m. in Room A at the Salem Church Branch Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, on Medicare basics, including eligibility, important dates, coverage, Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, and supplement options. The meeting will be held Walk-ins welcome. For accommodations of persons with special needs, call 703/622-0171. TTY users can call 711/622-8899.
JUNE 22-23
MEDIC SOLO Disaster + Wilderness Medical School will host a Disaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid class at the Chancellor Ruritan Club at 5994 Plank Road, Fredericksburg. A blend of classroom instruction and hands-on rescue practice, the course allows students to dive into the basic first aid curriculum, as well as acquire essential do-it-yourself care-giving skills that can be used in all situations. There are no prerequisites. Medical professionals can use this course for continuing education credits. Visit solowfa.com.
JUNE 27-28
Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training will be held at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn to better recognize when someone is having thoughts of suicide and work with the individual to support their immediate safety. Training and lunch is free. Participants must attend both days. Advance registration is required. bit.ly//ASISTregistration.
JULY 9–AUG. 13
Rappahannock Community College’s Institute for Lifelong Learning will offer “Brains and Balance,” a course designed for seniors interested in improving strength, flexibility, dexterity and balance. The six-session course will be held July 9, 16, 23, 30 and Aug. 6 and 13 (Tuesdays), from 2–3 p.m. at RCC’s Kilmarnock Center. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. To register, call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824 or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
DEC. 3R
esearch shows that children who live in toxic environments grow into adults who struggle with substance use disorder, mental illness, suicidal tendencies, and other health issues. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers free a training to help the public learn more about the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences and the ways to build resilience in the community. Participants will learn how ACEs affect brain development and how that, in turn, affects behavior and physical health. A session will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail. To register, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100, email jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org or go to bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
HOW TO SUBMIT LISTINGS
Email anrussell@freelancestar.com. Deadline is noon the preceding Tuesday before publication.