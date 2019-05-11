ONGOING
- Blood drives are held throughout the region, at Salem Baptist Church in Spotsylvania and at CarMax in Fredericksburg, as well as other sites. To find a drive or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and type in your ZIP code.
- The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board’s “The Art of Recovery” “provides an opportunity for individuals living with mental health challenges to combat stigma and align with the community in promoting recovery,” said Amy Rippy, coordinator of Kenmore Club, RACSB’s day program for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. Artists from across the state participate in the annual show, which opened May 3 at PONSHOP Studio and Gallery in Fredericksburg. The exhibit will be on display through May 27 at the studio, 712 Caroline St., Fredericksburg.
- Rappahannock Adult Activities Spring Plant Sale will run through May 11. More than 100 varieties of plants will be available, grown through RAAI’s horticulture therapy program. This annual sale boosts RAAI’s day support program for adults with developmental disabilities. Customers will be able to purchase plants at RAAI’s greenhouse, 750 Kings Highway in Stafford. Plants will be for sale Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call RAAI at 540/373-7643 or visitrappahannockareacsb.org/dayservices.
MAY 8
- Westmoreland Medical Center will hold an open house from 1–3 p.m to introduce Dr. Lisa K. Malloy, family practitioner, and Sandra Hall, licensed clinical social worker. The center is at 18849 Kings Highway in Montross.
JUNE 12
- The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers free a training to help the public learn more about the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences and the ways to build resilience in the community. Participants will learn how ACEs affect brain development and how that, in turn, affects behavior and physical health. A session will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Drive. To register, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100, email jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org or go to bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
- DEC. 3
- Research shows that children who live in toxic environments grow into adults who struggle with substance use disorder, mental illness, suicidal tendencies, and other health issues. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers free a training to help the public learn more about the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences and the ways to build resilience in the community. Participants will learn how ACEs affect brain development and how that, in turn, affects behavior and physical health. A session will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail. To register, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100, email jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org or go to bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
