ONGOING
Blood drives are held at several local sites. On Nov. 30, there will be a drive at Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find another drive or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
NOV. 15
- The Fredericksburg regional office of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter will offer “Memory Café: Relax & Reminisce” from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Salem Branch Library, 2607 Salem Church Road. Register by calling 540/228-1502 or lmyers@alz.org.
NOV. 20
- The Fredericksburg regional office of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter will offer the program “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” from 2–3:30pm at Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation, 120 Anderson Ave., Bowling Green. RSVP to Krystal Jones at 804/633-3028.
- To combat the opioid crisis, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers a range of programs, training and support. Area residents can now walk into one of RACSB’s mental health clinics and receive an evaluation that day, under a statewide initiative known as Same-Day Access. The organization offers outpatient substance use disorder services, short-term crisis stabilization, emergency assessments and peer supports. RACSB also provides REVIVE! training, which teaches members of the public to recognize and respond to opioid overdoses. REVIVE! training programs will be held Nov. 20 from 1–2:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 from 6–7:30 p.m. at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Spotsylvania. To register or to learn more, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 102, or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
NOV. 21–22
- Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will offer Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training. The workshop will help participants learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide, to reach out effectively, and to intervene in a timely manner. Studies show that ASIST saved more than 15,000 lives in 2016, and the impacts continue to rise as more people receive the training. The course will be offered at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County. The $30 cost includes lunch for both days of the training. Participants must commit to full attendance on both days. For details, contact Prevention Services Coordinator Michelle Wagaman at 540/374-3337 or mwagaman@rappahannockareacsb.org. To register, go online to bit.ly/ASISTregistration.
DEC. 19
- The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will provides REVIVE! training, which teaches members of the public to recognize and respond to opioid overdoses, from 6–7:30 p.m. at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Spotsylvania. To register or to learn more, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 102, or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
HOW TO SUBMIT LISTINGS
Email anrussell@freelancestar.com. Deadline is noon the preceding Tuesday before publication.
