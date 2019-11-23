ONGOING
- Blood drives are held at several local sites. On Nov. 30, there will be a drive at Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find another drive or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
- Rappahannock Adult Activities is accepting orders for holiday poinsettias. Proceeds support day programs that provide adults with developmental disabilities opportunities for exercise, education and excursions. The plants are available in red, white and pink and come in four sizes, ranging in price from $5–25. Orders should be placed by Dec. 5. Deliveries will be Dec. 10–13. Orders of less than five are available for pick-up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 750 Kings Highway, Stafford. Order at rappahannockareacsb.org or call 540/373-7643.
- Through Dec. 30, Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging will host free sessions to help residents determine if they’re getting the best prescription drug coverage with Medicare Part D open enrollment. Trained counselors will provide one-on-one reviews. A schedule is available at healthygenerations.org or by calling 540/371-3375. Participants should bring a list of current meds and dosages; Medicare number and login information for Medicare.gov; income information; policy information on a current drug plan; and a form of legal ID and Social Security card.
DEC. 19
- The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will provide REVIVE! training, which teaches members of the public to recognize and respond to opioid overdoses, from 6–7:30 p.m. at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Spotsylvania. To register or to learn more, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 102, or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
HOW TO SUBMIT LISTINGS
Email anrussell@freelancestar.com. Deadline is noon the preceding Tuesday before publication.
