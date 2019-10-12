ONGOING
- Blood drives are held regularly at several local sites. To find a drive or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and type in your ZIP code.
- Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., will host Mary’s Ribbons through Oct. 31. Honor the memory of Mary Washington and all those who have had breast cancer. Tie a pink ribbon to the fence in front of the house. Ribbons are provided free of charge.
OCT. 15–DEC. 6
- Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging will host free sessions to help residents determine if they’re getting the best prescription drug coverage with Medicare Part D open enrollment. Trained counselors will provide one-on-one reviews at locations throughout Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. A schedule is available at healthygenerations.org or by calling 540/371-3375. Participants should bring a list of current meds and dosages; Medicare number and login information for Medicare.gov; income information; policy information on a current drug plan; and a form of legal identification and Social Security card.
OCT. 17
- October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. EmpowerHouse will host its 29th annual vigil with the Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Victim Witness Program at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Spotsylvania Courthouse, 9101 Courthouse Road.
OCT. 18
- Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Fredericksburg, 10719 Courthouse Road, will host a blood drive, 1–5 p.m., for the American Red Cross. This kid-friendly event will have a pumpkin-painting area and games. Baked goods and refreshments will be served afterward. A raffle will be held for a $25 gift card to Paul’s Bakery. The winner will be announced the week of Oct. 21. To choose a time slot, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=22407.
OCT. 19
- Rick Gow, certified senior adviser, will present “Planning for Long Term Care: What You Need to Know” at Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, 10 a.m. to noon. Gow will speak about putting together a long-term care plan. This free talk is sponsored by the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee.
OCT. 21
- “Alzheimer’s Forum: 10 Ways to Love Your Brain” will be held at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, at 7 p.m. Services and programs that are offered to the community will be discussed with allotted time for questions and answers. Sponsored by the Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club.
OCT. 29
- The Fredericksburg regional office of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter will offer the program “Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia” from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Chancellor Baptist Church, 11324 Gordon Road. Advance registration is required. Call 540/228-1502 for more information or to register.
NOV. 9
Dr. Wayland Marks will present “Medical Care of the Very Elderly—What’s Wrong and How to Make It Right,” at Fredericksburg Branch Library auditorium, 1201 Caroline St., at 10 a.m. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
DEC. 3
Research shows that children who live in toxic environments grow into adults who struggle with substance use disorder, mental illness, suicidal tendencies, and other health issues. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers free training to help the public learn more about the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences and the ways to build resilience in the community. Participants will learn how ACEs affect brain development and how that, in turn, affects behavior and physical health. A session will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail. To register, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100, email jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org or go to bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
HOW TO SUBMIT LISTINGS
Email anrussell@freelancestar.com. Deadline is noon the preceding Tuesday before publication.
