ONGOING
- Blood drives are held regularly at several local sites. To find a drive or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and type in your ZIP code.
SEPT. 26
- The Fredericksburg regional office of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter will offer the program “10 Warning Signs: When is Forgetfulness a Problem?” from 5:30–7 p.m. in Classroom A/B at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway. Advance registration is required. Call 540/228-1502.
- The Be Well Rappahannock Council will host “Hidden in Plain Sight,” in partnership with Mary Washington Healthcare and Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, from 7–9 p.m. at the John F. Fick, III Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg. The two-hour presentation aims to bring awareness to parents and other adults on the signs of drug use and other risky behaviors in teens. It includes an opportunity to “snoop” in a mock youth bedroom. There will be a panel discussion and opportunities to ask questions of local law enforcement officers and other professionals. The program is free and all adults are welcome. This event is not appropriate for children or teens. For more information, email Sherry Norton–Williams at snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
NOV. 9
- Dr. Wayland Marks will present “Medical Care of the Very Elderly—What’s Wrong and How to Make It Right,” at Fredericksburg Branch Library auditorium, 1201 Caroline St., at 10 a.m. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
OCT. 19
- Rick Gow, Certified Senior Advisor, will present “Planning for Long Term Care: What You Need to Know” at Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, 10 a.m.-noon. Gow will speak about putting together a long term care plan with a focus on long term care considerations, Medicaid, reverse mortgages, legal forms, and more. This free talk is sponsored by the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee.
OCT. 21
- “Alzheimer’s Forum: 10 Ways to Love Your Brain” will be held at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, at 7 p.m. Services and programs that are offered to the community will be discussed with allotted time for questions and answers. Sponsored by the Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club.
DEC. 3
- Research shows that children who live in toxic environments grow into adults who struggle with substance use disorder, mental illness, suicidal tendencies, and other health issues. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers free training to help the public learn more about the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences and the ways to build resilience in the community. Participants will learn how ACEs affect brain development and how that, in turn, affects behavior and physical health. A session will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail. To register, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100, email jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org or go to bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
