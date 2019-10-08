PODCASTS ADDRESS CANCER DIAGNOSIS
Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg has launched a monthly podcast series offering information to anyone diagnosed with cancer.
“Cancer Shop Talk: Behind the Diagnosis” is hosted by Dr. Christopher Vaughn, a hematology and oncology specialist and one of the physician–owners of the facility. Each month, he will bring in patients, caregivers, colleagues and subject-matter experts to engage in conversations.
“We want to turn down the fear and turn up the understanding through these monthly podcasts,” Vaughn said. “It’s an opportunity to hear from many different voices whose lives are impacted by cancer in various ways.”
The first podcast, in September, introduced owners of the practice. The next one is Oct. 23 and features the stories of three patients who have survived breast cancer. The Nov. 21 podcast looks at the role of providers such physician assistants and registered nurses.
Episodes will be released on all streaming services including Apple podcasts, GooglePlay and Spotify, as well as directly on HOAF’s website, hoafredericksburg.com.
