The COVID-19 pandemic is like living in a Stephen King movie with the most fiendish of plots. Like being stalked by a killer you can’t see, can’t hear coming. Can’t get away from.
And you wake up thinking, have I got it, and worrying about if we have enough hospital beds. Ventilators? Tests? When this thing explodes, will health care be overwhelmed? And being a brand-new virus we don’t know about, will there be a second, more deadly wave later, like the 1918 flu pandemic?
There’s certainly a lot to worry about. Even if you don’t get COVID-19, for anyone who is even a bit germophobic, it’s like the worst-case scenario. You’re likely to suffer from a lot of anxiety.
Not to mention the concern that the economy will never recover. You may worry you’ll go broke because of being unable to work or because of the volatility of the stock market.
I gather gun sales are booming, however—presumably in anticipation of Armageddon.
My colleagues in the profession are unnerved, as well. A fellow family physician tells me one of the nurse practitioners in his office has COVID-19 and they’re just waiting to see if the whole office comes down. Plus, he’s waiting for his wife to allow him out of his man cave in the basement, as she is fearful he is “carrying.”
Then, a home health nurse told me, “It’s freaking stressful out there.” They’re short on personal protective equipment but, “I’m sent to see the patients in assisted living and nursing homes who are too sick with possible coronavirus to go to the doctor.” A bit of a Catch-22.
The Upside
There’s an upside to all this mess, however. We’re learning new ways to help patients remotely at Moss Clinic. People are falling over themselves to help each other. And if you replace the words “isolate” and “quarantine” with “relax,” notes a friend on Facebook, it sounds like a vacation.
A nurse friend in Melbourne, Australia, told me she had to quarantine because she was in contact with a doctor with COVID-19—which incidentally “he caught on a recent trip to the U.S.,” she told me indigently. But “it’s interesting to reflect how little a person really does need,” she said after her two weeks of isolation.
And if your church is like the Unitarians and doing Zoom “tele-worship,” another boon is you can attend “church” in your pajamas. Not to mention the dogs are loving it—having the family home with nothing to do but take them for walks.
Will We Flatten the Curve?
USA Today reported that “nations that are so far faring well at suppressing the outbreak’s spread have done so through this combination: easy access to testing, rigorous contact tracing, clear and consistent science-based messaging.” All of those are not really in our direct control—and there’s a lot of criticism that the administration is not handling this well.
But “commitment to studiously abide by quarantines while clamping down on socializing no matter how tempting it may be to stray” is in our control.
China has pretty much put a lid on the spread of the virus, but by imposing draconian measures—especially in Wuhan, where it all started. The question is, will independent-minded U.S. citizens, who bristle at the idea of government telling them what to do, conform?
Except for those yahoos who we see in videos, partying at the beach, people seem to be gradually catching on to the idea that we need to practice social distancing and regarding everyone as potentially carrying the virus.
The big intangible is how much will this help? How much will we “flatten the curve?” Will we be able to stop the explosion?
Regarding the anxiety we feel, we worry-warts, and the news media, are very good at promoting the worst-case scenario. But—and I have gotten some flak from friends who think by quoting these statistics I’m a denier—there has been a total of some 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 1,668 deaths at the time of writing. Whereas, the CDC “estimates that so far this season there have been at least 23,000 deaths from flu,” reported Fox8live.
So we are already living with a fatal illness in our midst, but we’re not all sitting at home quaking with fear about catching it—because we understand it. The flu is not the unknown.
Hopefully, we will be past the worst soon. The claim is, if you find yourself saying “all this isolation was unnecessary,” then we’ve done a good job.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.
