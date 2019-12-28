You may still be bloated, or worried about how much you ate over Christmas. Santa may not have brought you exactly what you wanted, but it’s still the holiday season—a time that’s meant to be all tinsel and sleigh bells and all that Hallmark bonne vie.
So I apologize for writing about something as jarring as the impoverished and the dispossessed—though I am perhaps following something of the Dickensian tradition (think “A Christmas Carol” and Tiny Tim).
My particular interest in the downtrodden was spurred by a couple of things that have shown me that helping correct adverse social circumstances can have a far greater effect on people’s health than any amount of health care.
Social Determinants of Health
At the Moss Clinic, where I am medical director, and where we are experts in the impoverished and the dispossessed, we have recently been joined by Madeline Moravitz, a case manager who has experience with severely disadvantaged populations. The clinic was able to hire her thanks to a grant from the Potomac Health Foundation.
She is identifying patients’ social needs—housing, transportation, education, employment, legal issues—and helps meet those needs. Reports are that she’s doing a great job. She told me about the kind of things she can help with, like a homeless man who couldn’t work because he had such bad cataracts. He couldn’t get his cataracts fixed because he couldn’t do the necessary pre-op prep in the tent that he lived in.
Moravitz was able to find him temporary accommodation in a shelter, so he got his cataracts fixed. He was then able to get a job, and because of that, was able to afford an apartment. A great story of rehabilitation.
The other thing that has focused my attention on the social determinants of health, and made me appreciate more the kind of difference Moravitz is able to make, came at this year’s Virginal Association of Free and Charitable Clinics meeting.
Rachel Sposito, a nurse practitioner from Loudoun Women’s Healthcare Associates, talked about the social determinants of health. About the profound effects that work environment, housing, education, communication, transportation, discrimination and wealth can have on one’s health.
One particular factoid that caught my attention was the variations in life expectancy in Richmond.
The Office of Minority Health reports life expectancy in the low-income, east end of Richmond “hovers around 60 years.” But just a few miles away in the west end, where median household income is close to $200,000, it is 83 years. A 23-year reduction in longevity just because you’re poor.
I guess at Moss we see SDOH in action all the time—patients who are sick because they had no transportation to get to the clinic. Because they live in a “food desert” where all they can buy is junk food. Because the only job they can get requires them to stand all day or do a lot of lifting and they have back problems. Because they’re a minority and are discriminated against.
Or because they just don’t have the money—like the story reported in the Washington Post of an ER doctor who was looking through the hospital dumpster because he’d lost some important papers and found many prescriptions he had recently written. The patients threw them away because they couldn’t afford to fill them.
Poor are getting poorer
The New England Journal of Medicine, in a report on SDOH, noted that “states that allocate more resources to social services than to medical expenditure have substantially improved health outcomes.” In other words, spending money on fixing people’s social disadvantage is more effective than spending money on their health care.
The trouble is, despite the economy booming for those with investments and the upper socioeconomic echelons, the poor are getting poorer, or are losing their jobs due to mechanization—what Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England calls “the massacre of the Dilberts.” Wealth is not being shared with the workers, it goes to the executives, or as dividends to shareholders.
The Census Bureau reports that income inequality has hit the highest levels in five decades.
The federal minimum wage hasn’t gone up from $7.25 in more than a decade, and the nation’s median household income, adjusted for inflation, “is the same as it was 20 years ago,” reports the Washington Post.
It seems unlikely we shall not have people living in poverty with multiple social problems any time soon. But the evidence is that helping people out of poverty and resolving their social problems would be the best way to improve their health—not to mention it would be compassionate and a good investment.
We need an army of people like Moravitz, working their magic.
