Mark Gregston, whose books and radio show about “Parenting Today’s Teens” is broadcast in more than 2,000 outlets, will share his wit and wisdom with parents, grandparents and other caregivers of teenagers in the Fredericksburg area.
Gregston will offer a program at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House on March 8 from 2–4:30 p.m. Participants are asked to register at 1stchoicebhl.com/contact to be sure there’s adequate seating, and a freewill donation of $5 per person will go to the local group, Youth of Promise.
The event is geared toward adults who are responsible for young people and is not designed for children and teens.
Ann Black, owner of 1st Choice Better Homes & Land, is sponsoring the session. She saw Gregston being interviewed at the end of a movie called “Connect,” about the impact that technology is having on young people.
“It was very enlightening and more than a little scary,” she said.
As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she’s dealt with children and family issues most of her life. More than ever, she said she realizes that teens are struggling and their parents and grandparents are overwhelmed.
She hoped Gregston could offer some direction and “important, realistic advice,” and she liked the way he does it without being preachy.
Today’s teens face problems “unique to our times,” according to the website parentology, which delves into parenting in the digital age. They struggle with acceptance and stress, depression, anxiety and the temptation to harm themselves, the website states.
They’ve become desensitized because of the volume of sex, drugs and violence around them, face ongoing bullying issues, as well as matters of trust, disrespect and motivation, the website states.
One in 5 young people suffers from mental illness, according to teenmentalhealth.org.
Gregston has dealt with many of these issues as the founder of Heartlight, a residential counseling center for struggling teens in Longview, Texas. He and his wife, Jan, have dealt with almost 3,000 teens in the 40 years they’ve been married and he’s worked as a youth pastor, Young Life director and with the counseling center.
He addresses topics such as “The Screen and Your Teen” and gives advice on how to get teens—and adults—to put down their phones and have a face-to-face connection.
He suggests a once-a-week “plugged-in” night in which all participants have to drop their phones in a box, then play games or talk about current events or what’s happening in their lives. If once a week is too often, start with once a month without electronics, Gregston said, and “show your kids they can function without them.”
He also suggested spending time with kids away from television, computers or phones by taking them out to breakfast, talking and sharing a meal.
“Don’t run to the extreme and ban Facebook, texts or Twitter,” Gregston said during his podcast. “Instead, give your kids options. Invite their friends to go camping with you. Plan a group date for the movies. Go out for coffee and ask questions. Show your teen that deep relationships aren’t formed by typing on a screen.”
Gregston also addresses how to respond when teens break the rules as well as how to bridge the gap between generations and stay engaged. His website, parentingtodaysteens.org, offers biblical insight and practical tips on raising teens as well as free resources for parents.
