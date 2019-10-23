Patient First centers will offer free digital x-ray imaging of Halloween candy through Nov. 3, as well as safety blinkers that can be attached to costumes.
The blinkers are available for free until the end of the month and will be given, one per person, while supplies last. They are available at the front desk of any Patient First location; no registration or medical care is required.
Adults should always inspect candy before letting children partake, according to a press release from Patient First which also reminds parents to know the routes their children take; have at least one adult for every four young children; and be sure their children wear bright clothing or reflective gear.
