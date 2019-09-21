FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock Area Health District will offer free flu shots Sept. 28, beginning at 10 a.m., during the State Fair of Virginia at the Meadow Event Park.
The VDH uses these events as exercises to determine its readiness to respond in a pandemic flu emergency. This flu shot exercise will take place in the Farm Bureau Center Exhibition Hall on Festival Loop. Only 400 doses of vaccine will be available, and will be offered to anyone 12 and older on a first-come, first-served basis, until 7 p.m. or until the supply of flu shots runs out.
Influenza, or “the flu,” is a highly-contagious respiratory disease. Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.
“Everyone 6 months of age and older should be vaccinated for influenza annually,” said Rappahannock Area Health District Director Dr. Brooke Rossheim. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications, and this on-site exercise offers a fast and efficient way to vaccinate a large number of people in a short time.”
To minimize your risk of catching the flu and passing it on to others, RAHD offers these tips:
- Get a flu shot each year.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds.
- Cover your cough by using a disposable tissue or coughing into your sleeve, not your hand.
- Stay home when you are sick.
For more information, call the Rappahannock Area Health District at 540/899-4797 or visit vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/influenza-flu-in-virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.