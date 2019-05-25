Six thousand pages of documents.
That’s how many medical records Aaron
and Samantha Humphreys assembled
last fall for the Social Security Administration.
“And that was before my last surgery,”
Aaron said.
In December 2016, at age 31, Aaron Humphreys was told he was a member of an 11-person club—one he’d rather not be in—of people around the world diagnosed with a rare form of sinonasal carcinoma (cancer of the sinuses). Those thousands of records documented the multitude of tests and treatments he had received since then.
“There was almost no information on the internet about this type of cancer,” said his wife, Samantha, who Aaron said is his chief source of support.
“It helps having a wife who’s a nurse,” he said.
‘A NEW NORMAL’
Aaron, who lives in Stafford County, first noticed headaches in late 2016, but he wrote them off as a product of job-related stress. It was his wife who first noticed his protruding left eye.
“This type of cancer is difficult to diagnose,” said Dr. Nariman Dash, Aaron’s doctor at Ear, Nose, and Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Fredericksburg. “These tumors can crawl into the porous bones between the eyes and sinuses. By the time a patient presents with symptoms, the tumor has been there awhile.”
Dash, who said a physician may only see one or two of these cases in a lifetime, referred Aaron to the University of Virginia, where he was told he had a SMARCB1 (INI1)-deficient tumor. In layman’s terms, he lacks a gene that creates a protein that suppresses a cancer cell when it begins to grow, and thus the cells are allowed to grow unchecked. This caused an aggressive tumor that had already eaten through Aaron’s orbital bone.
“In one week, everything in our lives changed,” Samantha said.
The Humphreys have a 15-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 7 and 5. Before Aaron’s diagnosis, they bought a home, had steady jobs, and spent lots of family time together. “We have a new normal now,” she said.
“Panic is an understatement,” Aaron said of the couple’s reaction to his diagnosis. “We had just bought some big-ticket items, like a camper, and then we get this diagnosis, just before Christmas. But we’re lucky. We had health insurance, and we didn’t lose everything we had.”
Aaron was able to make it through only the second of three planned rounds of chemotherapy before he got too sick to continue. He then underwent five weeks of radiation, five days each week, suffering through burns, vomiting and feeling too sick to walk.
SURGERIES AND SCANS
Though radiation had no effect, chemo did, and Aaron was ready for his first surgery in July 2017, which removed lots of muscle and tissue in addition to the tumor and replaced the lost bone in his head with a titanium plate.
The following spring, scans showed the cancer had returned in a new spot in his head. A second surgery in June 2018 took his left eye and some dura mater, the protective covering over the brain.
“Removing this type of tumor is challenging, since it is such a critical area,” said Dr. Dash. “It’s hard to get negative margins without causing some type of trouble.”
“There’s a chunk from my upper thigh missing that’s as big as a fist,” Aaron said. The surgeon used it, along with more tissue from his abdomen, to reconstruct parts of his face. They even transferred a vein from his leg. As a result of that surgery, Aaron has monovision and no sense of smell.
After making it through an emergency surgery to fix a kink in the grafted vein, and treatment for a pulmonary embolism that developed, scans in August revealed more bad news: The cancer was in his lungs. Doctors decided to try immunotherapy, since chemo had made Aaron so ill and radiation hadn’t worked.
A BREAKTHROUGH
Finally, a breakthrough came. Samantha found an online article about a Florida woman with the same type of cancer, and reached out to her on Facebook. The woman told her about a clinical trial she was involved in at Columbia University in New York City and shared contact information.
Samantha first learned of the trial of a new drug called tazemetostat—which targets enzymes involved in the growth of tumors—in February 2018, but the FDA put the trial on hold in April. Throughout the spring, she anxiously waited to find out when the trial would resume and whether her husband qualified.
She was elated to find out he was No. 1 on the waiting list, and his first treatment was Nov. 28. For the first month, the Humphreys traveled to New York weekly. After that, they returned once a month. He received his last treatment in May.
Angel Flights, an organization in which pilots offer their time and planes to ferry patients to their treatments, helped take the Humphreys up north. A former Marine Corps pilot in Vint Hill donated the use of his jet, and the couple was flown each week from Fauquier County to White Plains, N.Y., where they stayed with Aaron’s aunt. They rented a car for the hour drive into the city. Despite the help with travel expenses, the bills add up, and Samantha has set up a GoFundMe page.
While in New York, the couple was able to have lunch with Rose, the woman who had told them about the trial. “It meant a lot to be able to talk to someone who was going through the same experience,” Samantha said.
‘WORLD DOESN’T STOP’
The Humphreys lean on their family (both sets of parents live nearby) for emotional support and practical help. Relatives stay with the kids and take them to their sporting events. Samantha’s employer, Patient First, “has been amazing. They’ve gifted me time off, allow me to work remotely—everyone has helped take care of me.”
“We want to keep things as normal for our kids as possible. We try to have family time—whether it’s fishing or riding our ATVs—because we want to build memories. The world doesn’t stop just because I have cancer,” Aaron said.
The latest scans showed no cancer in Aaron’s brain, and that the spots on his lungs were stable. Aaron will be eligible for a follow-up study, in which he will travel to New York for treatments every other month until the drug becomes toxic or the cancer starts to grow.
Though he is able to take care of most of his daily needs, he is not the same person he once was. A common term among patients is “chemo brain,” and Aaron said he has a hard time finding the right words and has less patience than he used to. Although he hasn’t been able to work since December 2016, he tries “not to be a couch potato.” He goes outside to tinker with small engines, and comes in when fatigue sets in.
“I don’t want a pity party,” he said.
As for Samantha, she’s determined to do whatever it takes. She also wants to get the word out about Aaron’s cancer.
She said, “Our oncologist didn’t even know about this drug, because it’s used to treat other types of cancer. Who knows? Maybe someone searching for the same keywords will find this article and it will help them, too.”
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.