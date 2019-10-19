The first time Wendy Lay saw luminarias aglow during a Relay for Life event, she knew she had to do everything she could to raise money to fight cancer.
She looked at the bags, lit in honor—or in memory—of people who fought cancer, and realized they’d all been down the same road as her sister, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998. They had faced surgeries and chemotherapy, radiation and hair loss and various side effects, both physically and mentally.
“I was overwhelmed with the struggle those candles represented,” said Lay, a third-grade teacher at Riverview Elementary School in Spotsylvania County. “I don’t think I know a single person who has not been touched in some way by this disease.”
Her experience illustrates that point.
It’s been 21 years since her sister’s diagnosis, and her sister is doing well, working as a fire captain near the Outer Banks of North Carolina. But in that same time frame, cancer has claimed Lay’s aunt, mother-in-law and her husband’s cousin. It’s also been diagnosed in her father, aunt and cousin.
As a result, Lay has stepped up her game. She’s gone from being a member of a Relay for Life team to its captain, part of the event leadership team and current co-lead of Relay for Life of Greater Fredericksburg.
The city, Spotsylvania and Stafford County had separate events until this year, when the groups merged. Their first combined undertaking this spring—the relay is always held in April—drew 52 teams that raised $162,000 for American Cancer Society research and services for those going through cancer.
But while the 12-hour walk and lighting of luminarias have become symbolic of Relay for Life, there’s a year’s worth of work that goes into raising money for the event, said Chris Watts, co-lead of the Greater Fredericksburg group.
Volunteers take on the motto that, like cancer itself, “there is no off season,” according to the group’s Facebook page.
That’s why the Greater Fredericksburg group is getting ready for its first “Stick a Fork in Cancer” event on Thursday, Oct. 24. Watts and Lay decided to try the campaign, to pit area restaurants against each other to see which one could raise the most money for cancer research in one evening.
Five restaurants in the Massaponax area have signed up to donate a portion of their proceeds to Relay for Life. The winner earns a trophy and bragging rights for a year. More details are available on Facebook; search for Relay for Life of Greater Fredericksburg, then its post about “Stick a Fork in Cancer.”
Other activities have run the gamut and even included a tattoo parlor. A few years ago, Lay got a tattoo of the word “Hope” because she was inspired by Hebrews 6:19, which says, “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure.”
She hadn’t connected it with the Relay for Life; she simply liked the verse. But when people kept asking if it pertained to cancer, another fundraiser was born, she said.
The group partnered with Figure 8 Ink of Spotsylvania County, which gave a percentage of its profits on a designated day to cancer research.
There’s also a “Ms. Relay Contest” during the 12-hour Relay for Life event, held at Massaponax High School, and the only requirement is the contestants must be male. They have 30 minutes to walk around the track, usually in a dress and high heels, and collect as much money as they can—then be rewarded with flowers and a sash.
Likewise, after seeing that Relay for Life groups in other areas were successful with a campaign called “Jail and Bail,” Lay brought it to the Fredericksburg group. Legends Grille of Massaponax has hosted the event over the years and so many community leaders have agreed to be put in “jail” until there are sufficient donations to pay their “bail” that organizers had to make more room in the makeshift jail.
This year’s “Jail and Bail” effort raised $21,000.
Other group-wide fundraisers include “Costumes for a Cure” and a poker run sponsored by the Hog Snout chapter of the Strength and Honor Motorcycle Club. Individual teams hold golf tournaments and raffles, bingo nights and carnivals, Lay said. This year, one team is selling a cookbook.
Many teams are based in schools, and Lay hopes to one day have fundraisers from every school in the three localities.
“Together we can make a difference,” she said, “and together we can provide services for our survivors and find a cure.”
More information is available at relayforlife/org/greaterFredericksburg or by calling Laura Burton at 804/527-3712.
