While Virginia has the second-highest percentage of hospitals in the nation receiving top marks for safety measures, two of the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals dropped a grade level in the most recent report.
Only Stafford Hospital retained its A rating for the spring Hospital Safety Grades report compiled by the national nonprofit, Leapfrog Group. The grade is the nation’s only rating system that focuses entirely on errors and accidents, injuries and infections that could have been avoided.
Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center each received B’s in the spring report, down from A’s in the fall.
The goal of the safety report, issued twice a year, is to reduce the approximately 440,000 annual deaths from hospital errors and injuries by “recognizing public safety and exposing harm,” according to the Leapfrog website at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
The report also aims to give patients the information they need to make informed decisions.
“Some people do more research on what car to buy than what hospital to go to for medical care,” states the website. “A hospital may have the best surgeons and greatest technology in the world, but unless it is preventing infections and eliminating errors, it is not delivering on a very basic premise: ensuring the safety of you and your loved ones.”
Stafford Hospital got its fifth A in a row, a marked improvement from 2016, when it earned a C and a B. It got above-average scores for how it dealt with issues such as blood infections and urinary tract infections, avoiding patient falls and staff working together to prevent errors. But it got below-average scores in how it dealt with bacteria than can cause abdominal problems, blood clots, bed sores and some aspects of communication.
Stafford Hospital is owned by Mary Washington Healthcare, as is Mary Washington Hospital which received a B. For the past seven marking periods, it’s earned four B’s and three A’s.
For the spring report, Mary Washington earned above-average grades for how it dealt with the MRSA infection, bacteria causing abdominal problems and urinary tract infections. But it got below-average scores on infections in the blood and in the surgical site after colon surgery. It got high marks for effective leadership, having enough qualified nurses and specially trained doctors, but lower than average scores on communication by some of those officials.
Spotsylvania Regional got its second B in seven marking periods. It got above-average scores for measures taken to reduce falls, injuries, dangerous bed sores and air or gas bubbles in the blood. But it had lower marks on how it dealt with infections in the blood or urinary tract.
Each of the three hospitals scored above-average in the category of accidentally leaving an object, such as a surgical sponge, inside the patient’s body during surgery. That doesn’t happen often, but it can be extremely dangerous, the report said, and lead to severe illness, disability or death.
Culpeper Medical Center received an A in the report and Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, a B.
Researchers looked at more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide and found that patients at facilities receiving a grade of D or F face a 92 percent greater risk of avoidable death than those at A hospitals. While Virginians are fortunate that 53 percent of its hospitals have top safety scores, some nearby jurisdictions don’t fare as well.
There are no A hospitals in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Wyoming, Alaska or North Dakota.