If you’ve been waiting to clean out your medicine cabinet—and safely dispose of unused or expired pills, especially prescription opioids—Saturday’s the time to do it.
April 27 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and law enforcement agencies and community partners around the region will collect pills and tablets drugs before they can be misused, abused or accidentally ingested.
“Far too often, opioid addiction starts at home when unused prescription drugs that have been left around the house fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them,” said Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
There’s a strong link between leftover pills in the medicine cabinet and addiction to such lethal drugs as heroin. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, heroin usage is 19 times more likely to happen among those who abuse prescription painkillers. Likewise, the institute says half of young people who use heroin got started by abusing prescription opioids that probably were issued to someone else for relief after a joint replacement or dental surgery.
Overdose deaths have risen steadily since 2010, and the Fredericksburg area is no exception. In 2010, the Virginia Department of Health reported 32 fatal drug overdoses in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Culpeper, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
By 2017, the total was three times higher. There were 97 reported deaths.
The Fredericksburg region also mirrors skyrocketing deaths statewide and nationally from heroin. In 2010, there was one heroin death in the localities mentioned above.
By 2017, 46 people had died from heroin overdoses.
“One of the easiest ways to prevent abuse is to dispose of these [prescription] drugs safely,” Herring said in a press release.
During the previous 16 take-back events, the effort has yielded almost 11 million pounds, or nearly 5,500 tons of pills nationally, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Fredericksburg Police Department and almost all Sheriff’s Offices in the region will set up collection points, either at their offices or at community locations. Unused medicine will be accepted Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CAROLINE: Caroline Square Shopping Center near Rite Aid Pharmacy entrance, 104 W. Broaddus Ave., Bowling Green; and CVS Pharmacy parking lot, 18048 Jefferson Davis Highway, Ruther Glen.
CULPEPER: Virginia State Police headquarters, 15148 State Police Road.
FREDERICKSBURG: Mary Washington Hospital, Tompkins–Martin Medical Plaza, 1101 Sam Perry Blvd., and University of Mary Washington bell tower, 1301 College Ave.
KING GEORGE: Sheriff’s Office front parking lot, 10445 Government Center Blvd.
ORANGE: Lake of the Woods Clubhouse lower parking lot, 205 Lake of the Woods Parkway, Locust Grove.
SPOTSYLVANIA: Chancellor’s Village main entrance, 12100 Chancellors Village Lane; Mary Washington Healthcare Emergency and Outpatient Center of Lee’s Hill, under the awning, 10401 Spotsylvania Ave.; Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, under main awning, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway; and CVS Courtland Commons parking lot, 9767 Courthouse Road.
STAFFORD: Stafford Hospital near the Emergency Room, 101 Hospital Center Blvd.