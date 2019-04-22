Email information to tandc@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar). For more listings, see fredericksburg.com.
Civil War Study Group at Lake of the Woods. April 26 at 10:30 a.m. National Park Service historian Frank O’Reilly will speak about the contributions made to Lee’s victory at Fredericksburg by William Barksdale, a maverick Confederate officer from Mississippi. Open to the public. civilwarstudygroup.org.
Garden Week 2019. April 27 through May 4 at 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg. The gardens of Mary Washington House will be open and free to the public during regular museum hours throughout Garden Week. washingtonheritgemuseums.org.
Sixth annual Louisa Heritage Day. April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Sargeant Museum at 214 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. The event will feature living history demonstrations, artisans and food vendors. Visitors will learn how blacksmithing, embroidery, spinning, chair-making and more early-American trades were done. Activities like doll-making and shelling corn are suitable for children. 540/967-5975.
Spring Open House at Melchers Home and Studio. April 28 from 1–5 p.m. at 224 Washington St., Falmouth. The public is invited to tour the house, studio and galleries of the famous American painter Gari Melchers. Stroll the restored gardens and woodland trails, visit the Fannie Roots House on the property to hear about the latest restoration efforts, join a Preschool Palette class in the kitchen classroom and explore the museum shop.
Music on the Steps at Chatham. April 28 from 2—4 p.m. at historic Chatham Manor. Stafford High School String Orchestra and the Colonial Forge High School Jazz Band will present a program of classical and popular tunes during this free concert. Attendees must bring their own chairs or blankets. Free parking is available. In the case of bad weather, check the Facebook page for Friends of Chatham or, on that day, call the NPS Weather Line, 540/693-3200, ext. 3190.
Brandy Station Foundation Sunday lecture. April 28 at 2 p.m. at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Road, Brandy Station. Author Carleton Young will present “Voices from the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.” Young will sell and sign copies of his book; refreshments will be available. The lecture is free and open to the public; donations welcome. brandystationfoundation.com.
St. James’ House Spring Opening. April 29 through May 4 at 1300 Charles St., Fredericksburg. Visitors can tour the St. James’ House during its spring opening to see its collection of antiques and decorative arts. Admission is $5 per person, free for members. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
“Preserving Family Heirlooms.” May 2 from 10–11 a.m. in the theater room at Central Rappahannock Regional Library in Fredericksburg. Jarod Kearney, assistant director and curator of James Monroe Museum, will present during this event that’s part of the Washington Heritage Museum’s speaker series. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Charles Washington’s Birthday and Lawn Games. May 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. Celebrate Charles Washington’s birthday with a tour of his home, lawn games in the garden and cupcakes. The event is included with the cost of admission. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.50th Garden Anniversary Celebration. May 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg. The event marking the 50th anniversary of the Mary Washington House garden will include period-costumed volunteers, refreshments and an exhibit featuring photos, postcards, paintings and Garden Club memorabilia. The exhibit will be open weekends through May. Regular admission to the museum and exhibit is $7 for adults and $3 for students and children. WHM members will receive discounted admission of $5 for adults and $1 for students and children. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Fit-History Hike: Chancellorsville History Trail. May 4 at 10 a.m. Take a hike on one of the park’s most popular trails with historian John Hennessy. Learn about the struggles of soldiers and civilians alike in the tangled wooded landscape. Participants of this 4.3-mile hike, sponsored by Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, should meet at the Chancellorsville Visitor Center, 9001 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm or 540/693- 3200.
The 155th Anniversary of the Battle of the Wilderness. May 4 and 5. Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host a living history event featuring living historians who will portray participants in the battle, including Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant; Army commander George G. Meade; one of the Army’s infantry corps commanders, Gouverneur K. Warren; and Union Cavalry Corps commander Philip H. Sheridan. Living historians representing President Abraham Lincoln, Secretary of War Edwin Stanton and Grant will replicate a Council of War held in March 1864 at 1 p.m. At 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., visitors can participate in “military maneuvers” using wooden “muskets.” There will be a display on observation balloons used during the Civil War. Friends of Wilderness Battlefield interpreters will conduct a guided tour of the Wilderness Crossing Trail at 3 p.m. both days. A 30-minute walking tour of the grounds will be offered at noon, as well. A full field hospital will be on the grounds, and a living historian portraying a Civil War surgeon will be in the Ellwood Manor. The Spotsylvania Civilian Corps will re-create what civilian life was like at the time of the battle. Ellwood will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. fowb.org.
Book signing. May 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chancellorsville Visitors Center, 9001 Plank Road. Michael Hardy will present and sign copies of “General Lee’s Immortals: Branch-Lane Brigade in the Army of Northern Virginia, 1861–1865.” nps.gov/frsp/index.htm.
Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society lecture. May 8 at 11 a.m. at Stratford Hall, Westmoreland. Patrick O’Neill will share the history of how the Northern Neck changed the outcome of the War of 1812. This free event is open to the public. To attend the guest speaker’s presentation, plan to arrive by 10:45 a.m. At noon, a buffet luncheon will be served for $30 per person. Reservations required by May 1. Email nnvhs@live.com to request a reservation form.
“Ex Uno Disce Omnia: The Wartime Experience of Orson W. Bennett.” May 13 at Brock’s Riverside Grill on Sophia Street in Fredericksburg. Washington and Lee alumnus and Radford University instructor Geoff White will speak during the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable’s monthly dinner meeting. Social time begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45; speaker at 7:45. The talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner and cost $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
Fit-History Hike: Spotsylvania’s Bloody Angle. May 18 at 10 a.m. Join historian Britt Brewer to explore the fighting at the Bloody Angle and Lee’s second line. Participants of this 3-mile hike, sponsored by Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, should meet at Tour Stop No. 3, Spotsylvania Battlefield. nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm or 540/693-3200.
Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable bus tour. May 18. The bus will depart the Gordon Road commuter lot at 7:30 a.m. and return at 6 p.m. The tour will include stops at “Lee’s Lexington and Jackson’s Homestead” in the VMI Museum, Jackson’s Cemetery and the Lee Chapel and Museum, Jackson’s Cemetery and the Lee Chapel and Museum in Lexington. The cost for those registering before May 5 is $80 for members and their guests and $100 after May 5. The cost for nonmembers is $100. That cost includes bus, lunch at Palms at Lexington, site fees and guided tours. For more information, contact Bob Jones at cwrtdinner@yahoo.com, Bobnpeg1954@gmail.com or 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
Reading Lee with Dennis Fry: Lee’s Great Expectation of 1862. May 22 from 7–9 p.m. at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Headquarters Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. The talk is free to the public. The lecture will last about an hour and will be followed by a question-and-answer segment. Seating is limited; plan to arrive when the doors open at 6:30 pm. stratfordhall.org/events/reading-lee-with-dennis-frye. For more information, contact Jon Bachman at 804/493-1972 or JBachman@StratfordHall.org.
Luminaria. May 25 at 6 p.m. at Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave. Guided cemetery tour by Dan Janzegers; closing salute volley from SCV Matthew Fontaine Maury Camp. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association.
Memorial Day Weekend Luminaria at National Cemetery. May 25 from 8-11 p.m. Local Scouts will light 15,300 candles at Fredericksburg National Cemetery—one for each soldier buried there. In addition, a bugler will play “Taps” every 30 minutes during the evening, and park staff posted throughout the cemetery will tell stories about some of the soldiers. In the event of rain, the event will be moved to May 26. The cemetery is located at the intersection of Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard; however, those wishing to attend the luminaria may park at the University of Mary Washington lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road. The Fredericksburg Trolley will provide shuttle service between the parking area and the national cemetery. 540/693-3200 or nps.gov/frsp.
Memorial Day Ceremony at Ellwood. May 25 at 2 p.m. at 36380 Constitution Highway. A program on Ellwood’s grounds will honor Civil War soldiers who gave their lives on the Chancellorsville and Wilderness battlefields. The program will begin with the presentation of the Colors by the Lake of the Woods Veterans Club. An invocation will follow. Park Supervisory Historian Greg Mertz will then give a talk reflecting on the legacy of Confederate Gen. “Stonewall” Jackson, whose arm was amputated at a nearby field hospital and later interred in the Ellwood family cemetery. The program will conclude with a tribute to the soldiers who were buried on the battlefield and later moved to local cemeteries. The Daughters of the Confederacy will place symbolic flowers to honor the dead from both Union and Confederate armies. The program will end with the playing of Taps. The program will last about one hour.
153rd Memorial Day Ceremony. May 27 at 10 a.m. at Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave. Robert Epp will present “A Genealogist’s View of the Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery.” In case of rain, the program will be held at the Crown Shield Building on the grounds of Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association.
Fit-History Hike: Prospect Hill at Fredericksburg Battlefield. June 1 at 10 a.m. Join historian Nathan Varnold for a hike along the elevation change on the southern end of the Fredericksburg battlefield. Learn how terrain, and the slope of Prospect Hill, gave an advantage to the Confederate counterattack Dec. 13, 1862. Participants of this 3.5-mile hike, sponsored by Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, should meet at Tour Stop No. 6, Fredericksburg Battlefield. nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm or 540/693-3200.
Cutting Edge of Technology—Moving Innovation. June 19 at UMW–Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive. Reception begins at 4:30 p.m.; program begins at 5 p.m. Learn more about the technology being developed at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren and its deployment at this presentation, which is part of the Dahlgren Heritage Museum Speaker Series. This event is free and open to the public.
Living History Weekend at Spotsylvania Battlefield. June 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Bloody Angle site (Stop No. 3) on the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield. Visitors, who will be able to interact with re-enactors, will receive an identity card containing information about a soldier who fought in the battle. Special programs about the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House, including both marching and musket-firing demonstrations, will occur throughout the weekend. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield Exhibit Shelter at 9550 West Grant Drive to obtain a map and directions to the program locations. The event is free and open to the public. nps.gov/frsp or 540/693-3200.