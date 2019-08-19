Email information to tandc@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar). For more listings, see fredericksburg.com.
“War Dogs: Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You.” Through Sept. 30 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Exhibit combines sculptures by artist James Mellick with combat art from the collections of the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy, along with artifacts related to Marine Corps’ working dogs. Mellick’s creations, carved from wood, are symbolic of the sacrifices made by canine and human warriors alike. Museum admission and parking is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. usmcmuseum.com.
“Mysteries of Montpelier.” A new exhibit at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange aims to put visitors into the shoes of museum curators. Using artifacts that have been discovered across Montpelier’s 2,650 acres, guests will learn how these objects answer questions about the past and tell stories about who lived at Montpelier, what they ate, how they dressed, and more. It showcases how Montpelier has changed through time with a range of artifacts, including Native American spear points, shoes owned by Dolley Madison, a bayonet from the gun of a Confederate soldier, and bowling pins from the duPont bowling alley. Visitors will also be able to create their own miniature museum displays, touch artifacts from the property, and take a picture at a selfie station. “Mysteries of Montpelier” in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center is open to the public at no charge during normal business hours. montpelier.org/visit/galleries-and-exhibits.
Honoring Mary Washington. Aug. 25 from 7–8 p.m. at the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg. Honor the life of George Washington’s mother on the 230th anniversary of her death. Learn about 18th-century mourning traditions in an after-hours tour of her home, followed by a procession to her monument on Washington Avenue, concluding with a wreath-laying ceremony. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $10 per person; register online at WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org/calendar. Sales are nonrefundable. 540/373-1569.
Brandy Station Foundation Sunday lecture: Mosby and the Lincoln Assassination. Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Road, Brandy Station. David Goetz will discuss conspiracies to kill President Lincoln and what Mosby knew about them. Free refreshments; donations to the foundation welcome. Seating is limited. brandystationfoundation.com.
Renwick Courthouse Lecture Series. Aug. 25 and Sept. 8 from 2–4 p.m. at 815 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg. On Aug. 25, National Park Service historians Noel Harrison and Eric Mink will discuss the courthouse and the surrounding complex’s role during the Civil War era. On Sept. 8, architectural historian Richard Guy Wilson, the commonwealth professor of Architectural History at the University of Virginia, will examine the courthouse in the context of James Renwick Jr.’s career and legacy. hffi.org.
Book talk and signing. Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. at James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Gene Betit, will present his book, “Collective Amnesia: American Apartheid—African Americans’ 400 Years in North America, 1619–2019.” Donations appreciated. 540/672-1776. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Living History Weekend. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Sunken Road and Marye’s Heights in Fredericksburg. Reenactors will be on hand to show the weapons, uniforms and equipment carried by soldiers 157 years ago. Watch as troops march in formation and hear about the fighting techniques used by the armies during the Civil War. Visit the camps to learn how the troops lived “in the field.” The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 31 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 1. Musket-firing demonstrations will occur at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. On Saturday evening, an interactive campfire program will begin at 7:30. Parking is available at the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center at 1013 Lafayette Blvd. All programs are family friendly, free of charge and open to the public. 540/693-3200 or nps.gov/frsp.
Civil War Kids Camp. Sept. 7 from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Chancellorsville, Route 3 West. Boys and girls ages 7–14 learn about military and civilian life during the Civil War. Participants will enlist as a soldier, take interactive walking tour, hear stories about soldiers’ lives on the battlefield, play period games, make crafts and learn about period food and family life. Cost is $45. Registration deadline is Aug. 30. Limited to 50 kids. Sponsored by the Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania and Spotsylvania County. 540/785-2168 or visitspotsy.com/kids-camp.
“Zouaves: America’s Forgotten Soldiers.” Sept. 9 at Brock’s Riverside Grill on Sophia Street in Fredericksburg. Patrick Schroeder will speak during the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable’s monthly dinner meeting. Social time begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45; speaker at 7:45. The talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner; $25 for members, $30 for non-members. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
Speaker Series. Oct. 3 from 10–11 a.m. at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Fredericksburg. Michael Spencer will present “Dendrochronology: Using Tree Rings to Date the Mary Washington House.” Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Speaker Series. Nov. 7 from 10–11 a.m. at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Fredericksburg. Laura Galke will present “Anxious Colonials, Proud Americans: The Washingtons, 1732–1799.” Free.