Email information to anrussell@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar).
33rd annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit. Through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24 and 25) at George Washington’s Ferry Farm. Adults and children alike are invited to enjoy the festive creations displayed at Ferry Farm. This year’s theme is “Holiday Songs.” Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. General admission to Ferry Farm and the exhibit: $9 adults, $4.50 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $4.50 adults, $2.25 students, under 6 free. 540/370-0732, ext. 24.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses and Miniatures Show. Through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24 and 25) at Historic Kenmore. The exhibit features replica dollhouses and miniatures in the Crowninshield Museum Building. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission to Kenmore and exhibit: $12 adults, $6 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $6 adults, $3 students, under 6 free. 540/370-0732.
Christmas at Chatham. Dec. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at 120 Chatham Lane, Falmouth. The National Park Service and Friends of Chatham will host living historians and Civil War Santa. Park staff will distribute time cards at Chatham’s front desk so each family will know when to report for their visit. The entire group must be on-site to receive a time card. No time cards will be distributed before 11:45 a.m. Dec. 21. Families should anticipate a wait to see Santa. Attendees are invited to learn about how soldiers and civilians experienced Christmas during the Civil War, and participate in 19th-century Christmas traditions. Union soldiers encamped on the riverside terraces will share stories about being in camp for Christmas. In the house, children can decipher a Civil War-era letter, and discover what soldiers wrote home. Friends of Chatham will serve light refreshments in the Summer House.
Post Cards from Days Gone By. Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Royal Museum of American History, 506 Main St., Port Royal. Bring your own favorites, and enjoy tea and cookies. 804/370-5285.
“The Puzzling Portrait of Matthew Fontaine Maury.” Jan. 13 at Brock’s Riverside Grill on Sophia Street in Fredericksburg. Scott Walker, a historian, preservationist, lecturer and battlefield tour guide, will be the guest speaker during the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable’s monthly dinner meeting. Social time begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45; speaker at 7:45. The talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner; $30 for non-members. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
