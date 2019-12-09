Email information to anrussell@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar).
33rd annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit. Through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24 and 25) at George Washington’s Ferry Farm. Adults and children alike are invited to enjoy the festive creations displayed at Ferry Farm. This year’s theme is “Holiday Songs.” Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. General admission to Ferry Farm and the exhibit: $9 adults, $4.50 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $4.50 adults, $2.25 students, under 6 free. 540/370-0732, ext. 24.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses and Miniatures Show. Through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24 and 25) at Historic Kenmore. The exhibit features replica dollhouses and miniatures in the Crowninshield Museum Building. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission to Kenmore and exhibit: $12 adults, $6 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $6 adults, $3 students, under 6 free. 540/370-0732.
Quantico Marine Corps Brass Band concert. Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Performance takes place in Leatherneck Gallery. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Christmas at the Museum. Dec. 13 from 7–10 p.m. at John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Light hors d’oeuvres and entertainment by the Real Deal Show and Band. Cost is $20.Living Nativity. Dec. 13 from 6:30–8 p.m. at Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road. Features live animals, music, refreshments and a fire pit. Weather permitting. wildernessbaptistchurch.org.
157th anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg. Dec. 14–15. On Dec. 14 at 9:30 p.m. at Chatham (120 Chatham Lane, Falmouth) National Park Service historian John Hennessey will lead “To the Pontoons: The Struggle to Cross the Rappahannock,” which will include a walk to the upper pontoon crossing site. At 12:30 p.m., Frank O’Reilly will present “Deadly Ground: Sunken Road, Marye’s Heights, and the Swale.” Participants should park at Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center. At 3 p.m., walk to forgotten ground on the south end of the field, where the battle hung in balance with presenter Greg Mertz during “Battle in the Balance: Prospect Hill.” Meet at Tour Stop 6, Prospect Hill. There will also be living history drills, demonstrations and music throughout the day. On Dec. 15, O’Reilly will present “In the Footsteps of the Irish Brigade” at 11:30 a.m. Join in what has become a legendary walk through the streets of Fredericksburg to the Sunken Road. Meet at the City Dock, 201 Sophia St. After the program, stay for the Remembrance walk and then plan for a walk back to your car after the program. At 2 p.m., Mertz will reflect on the Battle of Fredericksburg, the Sunken Road, and the men who fought there during the annual remembrance walk. Park at the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center. Each program will last about 90 minutes. Wear warm clothing and footwear, check the forecast in the days leading up to the programs, and keep an eye on the park’s Facebook page for weather updates.nps.gov/frsp, facebook.com/FredericksburgSpotsylvaniaNMP or 540/693-3200.
49th annual Candlelight Tour. Dec. 14–15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc.’s annual candlelight tour will feature five historic Caroline Street homes professionally decorated for the holiday season. Learn about the architecture and history, and be inspired by the preservation of these beautiful properties. Cider and cookies available at the gift shop where you can also do some holiday shopping. Tickets and Information at hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
A 19th-century Christmas at Ellwood Manor. Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. The event will feature period crafts and period decorations provided by the Fawn Lake Garden Club. Santa will visit from 9 a.m. to noon. Ellwood will also be open Dec. 15–20, from noon to 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. fowb.org.
Christmastide at Stratford Hall. Dec. 14 from 4:30–8:30 p.m. at 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Special tour featuring signature ginger cookies and cider, live music, a visit with Santa Claus and a jingle bell wagon ride around the historic grounds of Stratford Hall. Cost is $10–$20. stratfordhall.org.
Christmas Train Show. Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 21 Cool Springs Road. Cost is $1–$6; free for ages 5 and younger. rmrailroaders.com.
Home for the Holidays at George Washington Birthplace National Monument. Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to tours of the Memorial House Museum, there will be a special program highlighting Washington Christmases, a chance to meet one of the park’s horses, and a holiday-themed selfie station. The kids craft area will offer opportunities to make and take holiday ornaments, as well as write letters to Santa. Admission is free to George Washington Birthplace, located on Route 204, two miles off Route 3, 38 miles east of Fredericksburg. 804/224-1732 or nps.gov/gewa.
