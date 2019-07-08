Email information to tandc@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar). For more listings, see fredericksburg.com.
War Dogs: Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You. Through Sept. 30 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Exhibit combines sculptures by artist James Mellick with combat art from the collections of the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy, along with artifacts related to Marine Corps’ working dogs. Mellick’s creations, carved from wood, are symbolic of the sacrifices made by canine and human warriors alike. Museum admission and parking is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. usmcmuseum.com.
War & Whiskey. July 12 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. Event will feature tastings and conversation on whiskey, its influence and history. Cost is $20–$30. Tickets are sold by timed entry. RSVPs are encouraged by purchasing tickets in advance. 540/371-1494 or WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org/calendar.
Second Saturday at the Museum: Celebrate Bastille Day. July 13 from 11 a.m. to noon at Fredericksburg Area Museum. Families will learn about the Marquis de Lafayette’s visit to Fredericksburg and our French sister city, Frejus. Using inspiration from FAM’s exhibit “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” participants will make their own Lafayette souvenir and French flag to take home. Free; registration not required. 540/371-3037 or famcc.org.
History at Sunset: May’s Bloodiest Dawn: Hazel Grove and Fairview. July 13 at 6:30 p.m. starting at Hazel Grove, Chancellorsville Tour Stop 9. Frank O’Reilly will explore the landscape associated with the fight for Fairview, the key to the Chancellorsville Battlefield. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Family Day: To the Moon! July 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Families are invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and learn the important part the Marine Corps has played in sending men and women to space. Museum admission and parking is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. usmcmuseum.com.
Sunset Kayaking on the Potomac. July 13 from 6–9 p.m. at Stratford Hall. Celebrate a summer sunset while paddling a kayak down the Potomac River on a tour led by Denise and Bill Micks. They will supply Old Town traditional tandem kayaks. If the weather is inclement, all registrants will be notified before the event and a refund will be issued if canceled. Cost is $60/person or $75/per person double kayak; personal kayaks are not permitted. Beginner and experienced paddlers older than 12 are welcome. Preregistration is required; registration deadline is July 11. To register, contact Jon Bachman at 804/493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org. stratfordhall.org/events.
Book signing. July 14 at 3 p.m. at Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center. Author Perry Cabot will sign copies of “Anatomy of a Village Jeffersonton, 1930, Culpeper County Virginia.” Sponsored by the Friends of the Culpeper County Library and the Society for the Preservation of Culpeper History.The book will be available for sale for $12.
History at Sunset: Home Turned Battlefield: The Higgerson Farm. July 20 at 6:30 p.m. starting at Wilderness Battlefield Tour Stop 4 on Hill–Ewell Drive. Join Greg Mertz to learn the story of Permelia Higgerson her farm-turned-battlefield, and combat in the gloom and swamps of the Wilderness. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Researching your Virginia Roots. July 20 from 10–11:30 a.m. at Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center. Katie Derby will discuss analyzing records and the information they contain. Limited to 15 students. 540/825-8691.
History at Sunset: Byway, Battlefield, Homeplace, Iconic Landscape: The Sunken Road. July 27 at 6:30 p.m. starting at Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Join Hilary Grabowska and John Hennessy to explore the Sunken Road across decades—its status as the Interstate 95 of the 19th century, the people who lived there, the momentous events that occurred there, and how we remember and preserve this world-famous site. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
History at Sunset: Family Conflicted, Home Afflicted: Belmont Amidst War. Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. John Hennessy, joined by staff at Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, will explore the experience of historic Belmont, its owners, and the surrounding community of Falmouth during the Civil War. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and a lawn chair, and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Spirit of ’45 Day, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St., Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A WWII-themed blood drive, family activities and admission to FAM. Free. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Area Museum and the Rappahannock Area Chapter of the American Red Cross. To make a donation appointment or to learn more about donor eligibility, call 800/733-2767; or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code SpiritOf45. FAMVA.org.
Lecture: “James Monroe & James Madison,” James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Aug. 11, 3 p.m. Presented by Jarod Kearney. $5; members admitted free. RSVP to reserve seating.
Book talk and signing: Gene Betit, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Aug. 25, 2 p.m. Betit presents his book, “Collective Amnesia: American Apartheid—African Americans’ 400 Years in North America, 1619-2019.” Free will donations appreciated. 540/672-1776.
Speaker Series: Michael Spencer, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Oct. 3, 10-11 a.m. Spencer presents “Dendrochronology: Using Tree Rings to Date the Mary Washington House.” Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Speaker Series: Laura Galke, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Nov. 7, 10-11 a.m. Galke presents “Anxious Colonials, Proud Americans: The Washingtons, 1732-1799.” Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.