“War Dogs: Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You.”Through Sept. 30 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Exhibit combines sculptures by artist James Mellick with combat art from the collections of the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy, along with artifacts related to Marine Corps’ working dogs. Mellick’s creations, carved from wood, are symbolic of the sacrifices made by canine and human warriors alike. Museum admission and parking is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. usmcmuseum.com.
“Mysteries of Montpelier.” A new exhibit at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange aims to put visitors into the shoes of museum curators. Using artifacts that have been discovered across Montpelier’s 2,650 acres, guests will learn how these objects answer questions about the past and tell stories about who lived at Montpelier, what they ate, how they dressed, and more. It showcases how Montpelier has changed through time with a range of artifacts, including Native American spear points, shoes owned by Dolley Madison, a bayonet from the gun of a Confederate soldier, and bowling pins from the duPont bowling alley. Visitors will also be able to create their own miniature museum displays, touch artifacts from the property, and take a picture at a selfie station. “Mysteries of Montpelier” in the Joe and Marge Grills Gallery in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center is open to the public at no charge during normal business hours. montpelier.org/visit/galleries-and-exhibits.
Fossil Hike. July 30 from 2–3 p.m. at Westmoreland State Park, 145 Cliff Road, Montross. Meet at the Discovery Center. Take a hike to Fossil Beach with a ranger and learn about Westmoreland’s prehistory, fossils and where and how to find them. Participants should bring water and sunscreen. 804/493-8821.
History at Sunset: Family Conflicted, Home Afflicted: Belmont Amidst War. Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. John Hennessy, joined by staff at Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, will explore the experience of historic Belmont, its owners, and the surrounding community of Falmouth during the Civil War. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and a lawn chair, and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Fossil Find Kayak Trip. Aug. 3 from 2–4 p.m. at Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Participants are invited to search for fossils as they beachcomb parts of Caledon’s shore that are not accessible by land. The cost for the program is $19 for a solo kayak, $25 for a tandem kayak. Participants must be at least 16 for a solo kayak and at least 8 (and accompanied by an adult) for a tandem. Participants should wear clothes that can get wet and close-toed shoes. Meet at the Visitor Center. Call 540/663-3861 for reservations.
Discovering Kenmore: Tour with the Expert. Aug. 7 from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave., Fredericksburg. On the first Wednesday of every month, Kenmore offers visitors a tour with history experts as they uncover the site’s mysteries. Artifacts analyst Laura Galke will lead the August tour. Cost is $12 adults, $6 students. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome. 540/370-0732, ext. 24.
Spirit of ’45 Day. Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg. The event will feature a WWII-themed blood drive, family activities and admission to FAM. Free. To make a donation appointment or to learn more about donor eligibility, call 800/733-2767; or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code SpiritOf45. FAMVA.org.
Lecture: James Monroe & James Madison. Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. at James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Jarod Kearney will speak. Cost is $5; members admitted free. RSVP to reserve seating.
1864: The Fall of the Confederate Navy. Aug. 12 at Brock’s Riverside Grill on Sophia Street in Fredericksburg. The Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable will hold its monthly dinner meeting. The speaker will be Chris Kolakowski, born and raised in Fredericksburg, alumnus of both Emory & Henry College and State University of New York at Albany and the director of the MacArthur Memorial. Social time begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45; speaker at 7:45. The talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner; $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
Book talk and signing. Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. at James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Gene Betit, will present his book, “Collective Amnesia: American Apartheid—African Americans’ 400 Years in North America, 1619–2019.” Free will donations appreciated. 540/672-1776.
Speaker Series. Oct. 3 from 10–11 a.m. at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Fredericksburg. Michael Spencer will present “Dendrochronology: Using Tree Rings to Date the Mary Washington House.” Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Speaker Series. Nov. 7 from 10–11 a.m. at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Fredericksburg. Laura Galke will present “Anxious Colonials, Proud Americans: The Washingtons, 1732–1799.” Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.