Lexington and Concord. June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. Historian Rob Orrison will address the American Revolution Round Table of Fredericksburg on his book “A Single Blow: The Battles of Lexington and Concord and the Beginnings of the American Revolution, April 19, 1775.” There will be a book signing. Free; light refreshments. Contact Jim Davis at JamesDavisW@aol.com or 540/899-3836.
History at Sunset: Chatham at War. June 15 at 6:30 p.m. starting at 120 Chatham Lane, Falmouth. This program will follow the footsteps of Walt Whitman and Clara Barton to explore Chatham’s harsh and varied experience during the war—as a component of a major battlefield, as a destination for enslaved people seeking freedom, as a place of care and comfort, and as a home devastated and transformed. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Juneteenth & The Slave Dwelling Project. June 15 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Stratford Hall and the A.T. Johnson Museum in Montross. Lectures, music, storytelling, historic food sampling, special tours and more will begin at 9:30 a.m. and last all day, with overnight options available. Former National Trust for Historic Preservation field officer Joe McGill will deliver the opening talk about his program that aims to extant slave cabins throughout the South. His team provides first-person slave narratives, authentic cooking, a family-style meal and storytelling. Free. stratfordhall.org/events.
Grant’s Canal: The Union Attempt to Bypass Vicksburg. June 19 at University of Mary Washington Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Fredericksburg. Author and historian David F. Bastian will speak to the Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5:45, p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. Program starts about 7:30 p.m. with questions afterward. Reservations by June 14, at 540/361-2105; call in any cancellations. Dinner, $32 cash or check at the door. Email cwrtf@cwrtf.org or visit cwrtf.org.
Grandparent Grandchild Summer Camp. June 25–27 at Stratford Hall. Three days of fun-filled, educational activities while participants experience 18th-century life on a Virginia plantation. Camps also will be offered July 16–18 and July 30–Aug. 1. Enrollment is limited to 20 children plus their grandparents, so early registration is recommended. Cost is $485 per person. stratfordhall.org/educational-resources/camps.
Cutting Edge of Technology—Moving Innovation. June 19 at UMW–Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive. Reception begins at 4:30 p.m.; program begins at 5 p.m. Learn more about the technology being developed at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren and its deployment at this presentation, which is part of the Dahlgren Heritage Museum Speaker Series. Free.
Living History Weekend at Spotsylvania Battlefield. June 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Bloody Angle site (Stop No. 3) on the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield. Visitors will receive an identity card containing information about a soldier who fought in the battle. Programs about the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House, including marching and musket-firing demonstrations, will occur throughout the weekend. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield Exhibit Shelter at 9550 W. Grant Drive to obtain a map and directions to the program locations.Free and open to the public. nps.gov/frsp or 540/693-3200.
History at Sunset: Building the Mule Shoe Salient. June 22 at 6:30 p.m. starting at the terminus of Anderson Drive, Spotsylvania. Eric Mink and Beth Parnicza will explore the battlefield feature that begot some of the war’s most horrific fighting—its construction amid darkness, its use by the Confederates, and its role in the fighting that climaxed at the Bloody Angle on May 12, 1864. This program is part of a larger living history weekend at Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Kayaking on the Potomac. June 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at Stratford Hall. Enjoy summer sights while paddling a kayak down the Potomac River on this tour led by Denise and Bill Micks. If the weather is inclement, all registrants will be notified prior to the event and a refund will be issued if canceled. Cost is $60/person or $75 per person double kayak; personal kayaks are not permitted. Beginner and experienced paddlers older than 12 welcome. Registration deadline is June 20. To register, contact Jon Bachman at 804/493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org. stratfordhall.org/events.
History Camp. June 24–28, 9 a.m. to noon daily. This day camp for ages 8–12 will take place at Mary Washington House, Kenmore, Rising Sun Tavern, Ferry Farm and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop. Participants will learn about history and customs with hands-on activities. Sponsored by The George Washington Foundation and Washington Heritage Museums. Cost is $135 per child, includes a light snack each day and a picnic June 28. Registration required. Call 540/370-0732, ext. 24, or email hayes@gwffoundation.org.
Civil War Study Group. June 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Lake of the Woods. Bob O’Neill of King George County, a student of Civil War cavalry engagements, will speak on Jeb Stuart’s “Christmas Raid” in December 1862. Open to the public. civilwarstudygroup.org.
History at Sunset: Spark of Battle—The First Day at Chancellorsville. June 29 starting at 6159 Plank Road. Join Frank O’Reilly for a walk on the battlefield at Chancellorsville on land owned by the American Battlefield Trust. Here, Lee would regain the initiative he would keep until Gettysburg. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Games in the Garden. June 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg. Stop by and enjoy games as they were played in the 18th century. Members of the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society will be on hand to engage attendees. The event is included with the tour admission fee. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Nature Exploration—Mushrooms and Other Forest Floor Dwellers. June 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at James Madison’s Montpelier. Join Master Naturalists and other experts as they share their topical knowledge and provide a small group experience. The walk may involve some moderate hills and is suitable for elementary age children and older. $10/person. Meet at the Montpelier Visitor Center. For more information or to register, go to montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call 540/672-2728, ext. 141 or 252.
Lees & Independence: Family Fun Festival. July 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the 4th of July at the home of the only brothers who signed the Declaration of Independence. There will be family-friendly activities, including history tents, colonial games, a sign-your-own Declaration of Independence activity and a scavenger hunt. Meet Richard Henry Lee, take a free tour of the Great House, explore the beach and identify fossils, or take a ride on Teakle’s barrel train. Local restaurant Two Fish Bistro & Tackle will provide music and drink; Colonial Fare will perform colonial music. Jamie Borek, author of multiple children’s books, will sell autographed copies of her books. Free. stratfordhall.org/events.
Downtown walking tours. July 6. The Fredericksburg Area Museum, in association with Hallowed Ground Tours, will present a series of walking tours of downtown Fredericksburg and its historic neighborhoods. At 9:30 a.m., Bricks and Boards in the ’Burg will highlight four-centuries of history and architecture in the downtown area. “Bricks” tours begin in Market Square located behind FAM at 907 Princess Anne St. The 11:30 a.m. tour will be of Washington Avenue and will meet at the George Rogers Clark Memorial in front of Kenmore. The cost for all tours is $9/adults, $4/children, but free for FAM members. All participants receive discounted admission to the FAM following each tour. 540/371-3037 or famcc.org.
Second Saturday at the Museum: Celebrate Bastille Day. July 13 from 11 a.m. to noon at Fredericksburg Area Museum. Families will learn about the Marquis De Lafayette’s visit to Fredericksburg and our French Sister City, Frejus. Using inspiration from FAM’s exhibit “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” participants will make their own Lafayette souvenir and French flag to take home. Free; registration not required. 540/371-3037 or famcc.org.
History at Sunset: May’s Bloodiest Dawn: Hazel Grove and Fairview. July 13 at 6:30 p.m. starting at Hazel Grove, Chancellorsville Tour Stop 9. Frank O’Reilly will explore the landscape associated with the fight for Fairview, the key to the Chancellorsville Battlefield. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Sunset Kayaking on the Potomac. July 13 from 6–9 p.m. at Stratford Hall. Celebrate a summer sunset while paddling a kayak down the Potomac River on a tour led by Denise and Bill Micks. They will supply Old Town traditional tandem kayaks. If the weather is inclement, all registrants will be notified prior to the beginning of the event and a full refund will be issued if canceled. Cost is $60/person or $75/per person double kayak; personal kayaks are not permitted. Beginner and experienced paddlers older than 12 are welcome. Preregistration is required; registration deadline is July 11. To register, contact Jon Bachman at 804/493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org. stratfordhall.org/events.
History at Sunset: Home Turned Battlefield: The Higgerson Farm. July 20 at 6:30 p.m. starting at Wilderness Battlefield Tour Stop 4 on Hill–Ewell Drive. Join Greg Mertz to learn the story of Permelia Higgerson her farm-turned-battlefield, and combat in the gloom and swamps of the Wilderness. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
History at Sunset: Byway, Battlefield, Homeplace, Iconic Landscape: The Sunken Road. July 27 at 6:30 p.m. starting at Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Join Hilary Grabowska and John Hennessy to explore the Sunken Road across decades—its status as the Interstate 95 of the 19th century, the people who lived there, the momentous events that occurred there, and how we remember and preserve this world-famous site. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
History at Sunset: Family Conflicted, Home Afflicted: Belmont Amidst War. Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. John Hennessy, joined by staff at Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, will explore the experience of historic Belmont, its owners, and the surrounding community of Falmouth during the Civil War. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and a lawn chair, and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.