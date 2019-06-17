Email information to tandc@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar). For more listings, see fredericksburg.com.
Grant’s Canal: The Union Attempt to Bypass Vicksburg. June 19 at University of Mary Washington Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Fredericksburg. Author and historian David F. Bastian will speak to the Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5:45, p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. Program starts about 7:30 p.m. with questions afterward. Reservations by June 14, at 540/361-2105; call in any cancellations. Dinner, $32 cash or check at the door. Email cwrtf@cwrtf.org or visit cwrtf.org.
Cutting Edge of Technology—Moving Innovation. June 19 at UMW–Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive. Reception begins at 4:30 p.m.; program begins at 5 p.m. Learn more about the technology being developed at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren and its deployment at this presentation, which is part of the Dahlgren Heritage Museum Speaker Series. Free.
Living History Weekend at Spotsylvania Battlefield. June 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Bloody Angle site (Stop No. 3) on the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield. Visitors will receive an identity card containing information about a soldier who fought in the battle. Programs about the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House, including marching and musket-firing demonstrations will occur throughout the weekend. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield Exhibit Shelter at 9550 W. Grant Drive to obtain a map and directions to the program locations. Free and open to the public. nps.gov/frsp or 540/693-3200.
History at Sunset: Building the Mule Shoe Salient. June 22 at 6:30 p.m. starting at the terminus of Anderson Drive, Spotsylvania. Eric Mink and Beth Parnicza will explore the battlefield feature that begot some of the war’s most horrific fighting—its construction amid darkness, its use by the Confederates, and its role in the fighting that climaxed at the Bloody Angle on May 12, 1864. This program is part of a larger living history weekend at Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Kayaking on the Potomac. June 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at Stratford Hall. Enjoy summer sights while paddling a kayak down the Potomac River on this tour led by Denise and Bill Micks. If weather forces event to be cancelled, registrants will be notified and refunds will be issued. Cost is $60/person or $75 per person double kayak; personal kayaks are not permitted. Beginner and experienced paddlers older than 12 welcome. Registration deadline is June 20. To register, contact Jon Bachman at 804/493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org. stratfordhall.org/events.
History Camp. June 24–28, 9 a.m. to noon daily. Day camp for ages 8–12 at Mary Washington House, Kenmore, Rising Sun Tavern, Ferry Farm and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop. Participants will learn about history and customs with hands-on activities. Sponsored by The George Washington Foundation and Washington Heritage Museums. Cost is $135 per child, includes a light snack each day and a picnic June 28. Registration required. Call 540/370-0732, ext. 24, or email hayes@gwffoundation.org.
Grandparent Grandchild Summer Camp. June 25–27 at Stratford Hall. Three days of fun-filled, educational activities while participants experience 18th-century life on a Virginia plantation. Camps also will be offered July 16–18 and July 30–Aug. 1. Enrollment is limited to 20 children plus grandparents, so early registration is recommended. Cost is $485 per person. stratfordhall.org/educational-resources/camps.
Civil War Study Group. June 28, 10:30 a.m. at Lake of the Woods. Bob O’Neill of King George County, a student of Civil War cavalry engagements, will speak on Jeb Stuart’s “Christmas Raid” in December 1862. Open to the public. civilwarstudygroup.org.
History at Sunset: Spark of Battle—The First Day at Chancellorsville. June 29 starting at 6159 Plank Road. Join Frank O’Reilly for a walk on the battlefield at Chancellorsville on land owned by the American Battlefield Trust. Here, Lee would regain the initiative he would keep until Gettysburg. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Games in the Garden. June 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg. Stop by and enjoy games as they were played in the 18th century. Members of the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society will be on hand to engage attendees. The event is included with the tour admission fee. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Nature Exploration—Mushrooms and Other Forest Floor Dwellers. June 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at James Madison’s Montpelier. Join Master Naturalists and other experts as they share their topical knowledge and provide a small group experience. The walk may involve some moderate hills and is suitable for elementary age children and older. $10/person. Meet at the Montpelier Visitor Center. For more information or to register, go to montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call 540/672-2728, ext. 141 or 252.
Lees & Independence: Family Fun Festival. July 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the 4th of July at the home of the only brothers who signed the Declaration of Independence. There will be family-friendly activities, including history tents, colonial games, a sign-your-own Declaration of Independence activity and a scavenger hunt. Meet Richard Henry Lee, take a free tour of the Great House, explore the beach and identify fossils, or take a ride on Teakle’s barrel train. Local restaurant Two Fish Bistro & Tackle will provide music and drink; Colonial Fare will perform colonial music. Jamie Borek, author of multiple children’s books, will sell autographed copies of her books. Free. stratfordhall.org/events.
Downtown walking tours. July 6. The Fredericksburg Area Museum, in association with Hallowed Ground Tours, will present a series of walking tours of downtown Fredericksburg and its historic neighborhoods. At 9:30 a.m., Bricks and Boards in the ’Burg will highlight four-centuries of history and architecture in the downtown area. “Bricks” tours begin in Market Square located behind FAM at 907 Princess Anne St. The 11:30 a.m. tour will be of Washington Avenue and will meet at the George Rogers Clark Memorial in front of Kenmore. The cost for all tours is $9/adults, $4/children, but free for FAM members. All participants receive discounted admission to the FAM following each tour. 540/371-3037 or famcc.org.
Second Saturday at the Museum: Celebrate Bastille Day. July 13 from 11 a.m. to noon at Fredericksburg Area Museum. Families will learn about the Marquis De Lafayette’s visit to Fredericksburg and our French Sister City, Frejus. Using inspiration from FAM’s exhibit “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories,” participants will make their own Lafayette souvenir and French flag to take home. Free; registration not required. 540/371-3037 or famcc.org.
History at Sunset: May’s Bloodiest Dawn: Hazel Grove and Fairview. July 13 at 6:30 p.m. starting at Hazel Grove, Chancellorsville Tour Stop 9. Frank O’Reilly will explore the landscape associated with the fight for Fairview, the key to the Chancellorsville Battlefield. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Sunset Kayaking on the Potomac. July 13 from 6–9 p.m. at Stratford Hall. Celebrate a summer sunset while paddling a kayak down the Potomac River on a tour led by Denise and Bill Micks. They will supply Old Town traditional tandem kayaks. If the weather is inclement, all registrants will be notified prior to the beginning of the event and a full refund will be issued if canceled. Cost is $60/person or $75/per person double kayak; personal kayaks are not permitted. Beginner and experienced paddlers older than 12 are welcome. Preregistration is required; registration deadline is July 11. To register, contact Jon Bachman at 804/493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org. stratfordhall.org/events.
History at Sunset: Home Turned Battlefield: The Higgerson Farm. July 20 at 6:30 p.m. starting at Wilderness Battlefield Tour Stop 4 on Hill–Ewell Drive. Join Greg Mertz to learn the story of Permelia Higgerson her farm-turned-battlefield, and combat in the gloom and swamps of the Wilderness. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
History at Sunset: Byway, Battlefield, Homeplace, Iconic Landscape: The Sunken Road. July 27 at 6:30 p.m. starting at Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Join Hilary Grabowska and John Hennessy to explore the Sunken Road across decades—its status as the Interstate 95 of the 19th century, the people who lived there, the momentous events that occurred there, and how we remember and preserve this world-famous site. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
History at Sunset: Family Conflicted, Home Afflicted: Belmont Amidst War. Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. John Hennessy, joined by staff at Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, will explore the experience of historic Belmont, its owners, and the surrounding community of Falmouth during the Civil War. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and a lawn chair, and wear bug repellent. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Event Name: Milky Way Workshop
Event Date: August 3, 2019
Event Time: 7pm—11:59pm
Event Cost: $60/person
Event Website: https://www.stratfordhall.org/events/milky-way-workshop/
Event Description:
Learn how to photograph the Milky Way and Night Sky during this unique, hands-on photography workshop! Learn the fundamental concepts of astrophotography from Josh Stansfield, landscape photographer from Fredericksburg, VA. From both group and individual instruction, you will learn concepts such as proper exposure via histograms, and composition that can be applied to all types of general photography.
Schedule:
7pm Registration
7:30pm Welcome & Introduction/Set-Up
8pm Instruction
8:30pm Test Shots & Camera Settings
9:30pm – 12am Photographing & Image Optimization
Workshop open to both beginner and expert photographers.
Cost: $60/person
Registration required. Last day to register is July 30.
To register, contact Jon Bachman. Email jbachman@stratfordhall.org or call 804-493-1972.
Who is Josh Stansfield?
Josh is a local, Fredericksburg, VA based landscape photographer. Stansfield has been taking pictures for a little over two years, drawn in by night sky photography. Stansfield strives to capture a scene in the most beautiful way possible as seen through his eyes. Stansfield’s work has been featured in art galleries and restaurants locally from Colonial Beach and Fredericksburg areas.
For more from Josh Stansfield, follow him on Facebook (@JoshStansfieldPhoto) or Instagram (@josh_standstill).
Event Name: The Legacy of Gilbert Klingel: Man of Steel
Event Date: August 10, 2019
Event Time: 10am—12:30pm
Event Cost: $10/person
Event Description:
Gilbert Klingel was a self-taught naturalist and explorer who spent his life studying the Chesapeake Bay. His article, “One Hundred Hours Beneath the Chesapeake,” in the May 1955 issue of National Geographic featured color photos that were among the first taken from beneath a temperate estuary. These images were taken from inside a diving vessel invented by Klingel that was lowered into the waters off Gwynn’s Island in the Chesapeake Bay.
The film showcases Klingel’s passion for conservation and his adventures including his time being shipwrecked on a sparsely populated remote island near the shores of Cuba after a violent storm at sea and building underwater submersibles and 30-75 foot boats with metal hulls by hand.
After the film a panel discussion will be held featuring the film’s producer and director Dave Miller, co-producer Tom Robinson, Klingel’s daughter and co-producer Marcy Klingel Benouameur, and estuarine ecologist Dr. Kent Mountford.
Price: $10/person to attend
Group Rate: $5/person for group of 3 or more
$10 for a DVD copy of “The legacy of Gilbert Klingel: Man of Steel”
Event Name: Sunset Kayaking on the Potomac
Event Date: August 24, 2019
Event Time: 6pm—9pm
Event Cost: $60/single kayak; $75/double kayak; registration required.
Event Description:
Celebrate a summer sunset while paddling a kayak down the Potomac River! Join us on Saturday, August 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for this special kayaking experience brought to you by Stratford Hall. View the spectacular prehistoric cliffs and search for birds and wildlife along the shore from your Kayak.
The kayaking tour will be led by Denise and Bill Micks, retired school teachers, who opened a Fredericksburg-based outdoor recreation and interpretive business in the early ‘70s. They will supply Old Town traditional tandem kayaks, large and stable with easy access in and out, ideal for both the absolute novice and experienced kayaker.
This is a weather-dependent event. If the weather is inclement or the waters unsafe to proceed, all registrants will be notified as soon as possible prior to the beginning of the event and a full refund will be issued if cancelled. Life vests (provided) will be worn by all participants and Stratford Hall release forms will be given out and must be signed prior to the event. The kayak trips are guided, and instructors will offer safety education before, during, and after the event. Participants are advised to dress with suitable shoes, backpack with water and energy snacks, and waterproof camera (optional).
Cost: $60/person or $75/ per person double kayak; personal kayaks are not permitted. Beginner and experienced paddlers over the age of twelve are welcome.
Preregistration is required. The registration deadline is Thursday, August 22.
To register please contact Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org.
Event Name: Edible Plants of Stratford Hall
Event Date: August 31, 2019
Event Time: 9am—12:30pm
Event Cost: $10/person, Free for Friends of Stratford & Children ages 6 and under
Event Description:
Join us Saturday morning, August 31 for a special program about Edible Plants of Virginia with Hal Wiggins. Following a presentation in the duPont Library, Wiggins will show different meals prepared directly from Edible Plants found at Stratford Hall. The program will conclude with a guided walk around the grounds to identify edible plants!
Hal Wiggins is a retired scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ field office in Fredericksburg. Wiggins is a scientist, author, and botanist.
Cost: $10/person (Free for Friends of Stratford & Children age 6 and under)
Pre-registration required by Wednesday, August 28, 2019. To register, contact Jon Bachman by email (jbachman@stratfordhall.org) or phone (804-493-1972).
Be sure to check out Wiggins’ book in the Stratford Hall Gift Shop, “The Quick Guide to Wild Edible Plants.” Book signing to follow program.
Special program support provided by the Phase Foundation.
War DogsMama’s Aprons & Stories
June 29, 6-8 pm
Montross Soda Shoppe
Program will include a History of Aprons by Freida Johnson and Stories and Apron Showcase by Iris Lane. Admission fee of $10. Lite fare will be served. The store will be raffling off one $10 store gift certificate. Please register in advance. Contact Freida Johnson for information about this event.