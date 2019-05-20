Email information to tandc@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar). For more listings, see fredericksburg.com.
Reading Lee with Dennis Fry: Lee’s Great Expectation of 1862. May 22 from 7–9 p.m. at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Headquarters Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. The talk is free to the public. The lecture will last about an hour and will be followed by a question-and-answer segment. Seating is limited; plan to arrive when the doors open at 6:30 p.m. stratfordhall.org/events/reading-lee-with-dennis-frye. Contact Jon Bachman at 804/493-1972 or JBachman@StratfordHall.org.
Civil War Study Group. May 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Lake of the Woods. Dr. Jeff McClurken of University of Mary Washington will speak on his research “Take Care of the Living: Reconstructing Virginia’s Confederate Veteran Families.” Open to the public. civilwarstudygroup.org.
Bricks and Boards in the ’Burg. May 25 at 9:30 a.m. Guides from Hallowed Ground Tours, in association with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, will conduct a 1 1/2-hour walking tour of downtown Fredericksburg, highlighting 400 years of the city’s history and architecture. The tour will begin and end at Historic Market Square, behind the museum, at 907 Princess Anne St. The cost is $9 for adults; free for museum members. 540/809-3918.
Neighborhood walking tour. May 25 at 11:30 a.m. Guides from Hallowed Ground Tours, in cooperation with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, will lead a 1 1/2-hour walking tour of Fredericksburg’s Lower Caroline Street neighborhood. Meet in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. Part of the “History of Our Homes” local tour series, this five-block walk will discuss the history of the people and the historic homes of that area. The cost is $9; free for museum members. 540/809-3918.
Luminaria. May 25 at 6 p.m. at Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave. Guided cemetery tour by Dan Janzegers; closing salute volley from SCV Matthew Fontaine Maury Camp. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association.
Memorial Day Weekend Luminaria at National Cemetery. May 25 from 8-11 p.m. Local Scouts will light 15,300 candles at Fredericksburg National Cemetery—one for each soldier buried there. In addition, a bugler will play taps every 30 minutes during the evening, and park staff posted throughout the cemetery will tell stories about some of the soldiers. In the event of rain, the event will be moved to May 26. The cemetery is located at the intersection of Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard; however, those wishing to attend the luminaria may park at the University of Mary Washington lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road. The Fredericksburg Trolley will provide shuttle service between the parking area and the national cemetery. 540/693-3200 or nps.gov/frsp.
11th annual Fredericksburg City & Confederate Cemetery Tour. May 25 from 6–7:30 p.m. Amateur historian Dan “Big French” Janzegers will lead this free tour. Donations to cemetery welcome. Recent research will be covered; there are several heartbreaking tragedies and subsequent burials that will be noted. Rifle salute, taps, Chaplain prayer and reading of names immediately afterward. Period music provided; some refreshments. Rain date is May 26.
Memorial Day Ceremony at Ellwood. May 25 at 2 p.m. at 36380 Constitution Highway. A program on Ellwood’s grounds will honor Civil War soldiers who gave their lives on the Chancellorsville and Wilderness battlefields. The program will begin with the presentation of the colors by the Lake of the Woods Veterans Club. An invocation will follow. Park Supervisory Historian Greg Mertz will give a talk on the legacy of Confederate Gen. “Stonewall” Jackson, whose arm was amputated at a nearby field hospital and later interred in the Ellwood family cemetery. The program will conclude with a tribute to the soldiers who were buried on the battlefield and later moved to local cemeteries. The Daughters of the Confederacy will place symbolic flowers to honor the dead from both Union and Confederate armies. The program will end with the playing of taps. The program will last about one hour.
Book signing. May 25 at 1 p.m. at the Fredericksburg National Military Park bookstore, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Civil War author Bradley Gottfried will sign copies of his book, “The Maps of Fredericksburg: An Atlas of the Fredericksburg Campaign, Including all Cavalry Operations, September 18, 1862—January 22, 1863.” For more information, email deanecollie@easternnational.org.
Garden Club of Virginia exhibit. May 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 26 from noon to 4 p.m. This exhibit in the north wing of the Mary Washington House Museum includes photos, postcards, paintings and garden memorabilia. Admission to the exhibit will be included with museum tour. On Sunday, WHM gardener Jeannette Rose will answer questions.
The Postwar Careers of Soldiers from the North and the South. May 26 at 2 p.m. at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Station Road. Richard Deardoff will present this Brandy Station Foundation Sunday lecture. Donations to the foundation welcome. brandystationfoundation.com.
Memorial Day ceremony. May 27 at noon at Fredericksburg National Cemetery. The National Park Service will honor the nation’s fallen soldiers during its annual commemorative ceremony. The keynote speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Britt Brewer. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040.
153rd Memorial Day Ceremony. May 27 at 10 a.m. at Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave. Robert Epp will present “A Genealogist’s View of the Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery.” In case of rain, the program will be held at the Crown Shield Building on the grounds of Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association.
Wreath Laying at Hugh Mercer Monument. May 27 at noon. Ceremony will honor Mercer’s contribution to the American Revolution and his sacrifice for our liberty in 1777 at the Battle of Princeton. Bagpipe accompaniment. Free to public.
Fit-History Hike: Prospect Hill at Fredericksburg Battlefield. June 1 at 10 a.m. Join historian Nathan Varnold for a hike along the elevation change on the southern end of the Fredericksburg battlefield. Learn how terrain, and the slope of Prospect Hill, gave an advantage to the Confederate counterattack Dec. 13, 1862. Participants of this 3.5-mile hike, sponsored by Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, should meet at Tour Stop No. 6, Fredericksburg Battlefield. nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm or 540/693-3200.Lafayette in the Wilderness. June 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at General’s Quarters Restaurant, 32345 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. Buffet luncheon and presentations by Lafayette impersonator Charles Wissinger and FSNMP historian Peter Maugle. Cost is $24.09. Cash bar. Weather permitting, an optional walking tour will start about 2:15 p.m. from Ellwood Manor. Seating is limited. Purchase tickets by May 27. fowb.org.
Lexington and Concord. June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Rappahanncok Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. Historian Rob Orrison will address the American Revolution Round Table of Fredericksburg on his book “A Single Blow: The Battles of Lexington and Concord and the Beginnings of the American Revolution, April 19, 1775.” There will be a book signing. Free; light refreshments. Contact Jim Davis at JamesDavisW@aol.com or 540/899-3836.
Skirmishes in Virginia’s Arlington County. June 10 at Brock’s Riverside Grill on Sophia Street in Fredericksburg. Peter Vaselopulos, president of the Third U.S. Infantry Reenactors, will speak during the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable’s monthly dinner meeting. Social time begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45; speaker at 7:45. The talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner; $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
Cutting Edge of Technology—Moving Innovation. June 19 at UMW–Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive. Reception begins at 4:30 p.m.; program begins at 5 p.m. Learn more about the technology being developed at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren and its deployment at this presentation, which is part of the Dahlgren Heritage Museum Speaker Series. This event is free and open to the public.
Living History Weekend at Spotsylvania Battlefield. June 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Bloody Angle site (Stop No. 3) on the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield. Visitors, who will be able to interact with re-enactors, will receive an identity card containing information about a soldier who fought in the battle. Special programs about the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House, including both marching and musket-firing demonstrations, will occur throughout the weekend. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield Exhibit Shelter at 9550 West Grant Drive to obtain a map and directions to the program locations. The event is free and open to the public. nps.gov/frsp or 540/693-3200.
History Camp. June 24–28, 9 a.m. to noon daily. Children ages 8–12 will enjoy this day camp, which will take place at Mary Washington House, Kenmore, Rising Sun Tavern, Ferry Farm and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop. Participants will explore history in the places it happened. They’ll learn colonial crafts, history and customs with hands-on activities. Sponsored by The George Washington Foundation and Washington Heritage Museums. Cost is $135 per child, includes a light snack each day and a picnic June 28. Registration required. Call 540/370-0732, ext. 24, or email hayes@gwffoundation.org.
Games in the Garden. June 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg. Stop by and enjoy games as they were played in the 18th century. Members of the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society will be on hand to engage attendees. The event is included with the tour admission fee. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.