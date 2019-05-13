Email information to tandc@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar). For more listings, see fredericksburg.com.
“Ex Uno Disce Omnia: The Wartime Experience of Orson W. Bennett.” May 13 at Brock’s Riverside Grill on Sophia Street, Fredericksburg. Washington and Lee alumnus and Radford University instructor Geoff White will speak at the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable’s monthly dinner meeting. Social time begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45; speaker at 7:45. The talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner and cost $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
Garden Club of Virginia exhibit. May 18–19, 25–26; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. This exhibit, the first of its kind, in the north wing of the Mary Washington House Museum and includes photos, postcards, paintings and memorabilia of the garden from past to present. Admission to the exhibit will be included with house museum tour. Those visiting on Sundays will be able to meet the WHM gardener Jeannette Rose. She will answer questions about the history of the garden, historic gardens and Virginia gardening.
Fit-History Hike: Spotsylvania’s Bloody Angle. May 18 at 10 a.m. Join historian Britt Brewer to explore the fighting at the Bloody Angle and Lee’s second line. Participants of this 3-mile hike, sponsored by Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, should meet at Tour Stop No. 3, Spotsylvania Battlefield. nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm or 540/693-3200.
Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable bus tour. May 18. The bus will depart the Gordon Road commuter lot at 7:30 a.m. and return at 6 p.m. The tour will include stops at “Lee’s Lexington and Jackson’s Homestead” in the VMI Museum & Parade Grounds, Jackson’s Cemetery and the Lee Chapel. The cost is $100, and includes bus, lunch at Palms at Lexington, site fees and guided tours. Contact Bob Jones at cwrtdinner@yahoo.com, Bobnpeg1954@gmail.com or 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
Behind-the-scenes tour of the Mary Washington House with Michael Spencer. May 18 from 5–7 p.m. at 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg. From stairs to nowhere, to concealed doors and windows, the Mary Washington House has a number of secrets not often visible to the everyday visitor. Spencer will lead this tour that showcases the hidden side of the Mary Washington House. He will also discuss the building’s development over time. This tour is not handicapped-accessible. Cost is $20 per person. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Dahlgren history tour. May 18. Bus departs Dahlgren Heritage Museum at 11 a.m. Tour lasts about 90 minutes, followed by guided tour of the museum. Participants will explore 100 years of Navy history at Dahlgren. Tours are free and first come, first served.
Join the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Spring Home Tour. May 19 at 132 Caroline St. HFFI will host a members-only guided tour of a gorgeous 1850s home. Refreshments provided; reservations required. Tours will start every 15 minutes between 1–4 p.m. Sign up at hffi.org/events, email office@hffi.org or call 540/371-4504. The tour is free, but open to HFFI members only. To become a member, sign up online using code Mem2019 for discounts on memberships. Deadline for reservations is 3 p.m. May 18.
Reading Lee with Dennis Fry: Lee’s Great Expectation of 1862. May 22 from 7–9 p.m. at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Headquarters Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. The talk is free to the public. The lecture will last about an hour and will be followed by a question-and-answer segment. Seating is limited; plan to arrive when the doors open at 6:30 pm. stratfordhall.org/events/reading-lee-with-dennis-frye. Contact Jon Bachman at 804/493-1972 or JBachman@StratfordHall.org.
“The Zouaves: America’s Forgotten Soldiers.” May 22 at University of Mary Washington Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St. Patrick Schroeder, author and historian at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park, will speak to the Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5:30, bar opens at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. Program starts about 7:30 p.m. with questions afterward. Dinner costs $32, cash or check at the door. Make reservations by May 17 at 540/361-2105. For details, email cwrtf@cwrtf.org or go to cwrtf.org.
Luminaria. May 25 at 6 p.m. at Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave. Guided cemetery tour by Dan Janzegers; closing salute volley from SCV Matthew Fontaine Maury Camp. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association.
Memorial Day Weekend Luminaria at National Cemetery. May 25 from 8-11 p.m. Local Scouts will light 15,300 candles at Fredericksburg National Cemetery—one for each soldier buried there. In addition, a bugler will play “Taps” every 30 minutes during the evening, and park staff posted throughout the cemetery will tell stories about some of the soldiers. In the event of rain, the event will be moved to May 26. The cemetery is located at the intersection of Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard; however, those wishing to attend the luminaria may park at the University of Mary Washington lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road. The Fredericksburg Trolley will provide shuttle service between the parking area and the national cemetery. 540/693-3200 or nps.gov/frsp.
Memorial Day Ceremony at Ellwood. May 25 at 2 p.m. at 36380 Constitution Highway. A program on Ellwood’s grounds will honor Civil War soldiers who gave their lives on the Chancellorsville and Wilderness battlefields. The program will begin with the presentation of the Colors by the Lake of the Woods Veterans Club. An invocation will follow. Park Supervisory Historian Greg Mertz will then give a talk reflecting on the legacy of Confederate Gen. “Stonewall” Jackson, whose arm was amputated at a nearby field hospital and later interred in the Ellwood family cemetery. The program will conclude with a tribute to the soldiers who were buried on the battlefield and later moved to local cemeteries. The Daughters of the Confederacy will place symbolic flowers to honor the dead from both Union and Confederate armies. The program will end with the playing of Taps. The program will last about one hour.
153rd Memorial Day Ceremony. May 27 at 10 a.m. at Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave. Robert Epp will present “A Genealogist’s View of the Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery.” In case of rain, the program will be held at the Crown Shield Building on the grounds of Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association.
Wreath Laying at Hugh Mercer Monument. May 27 at noon. Ceremony will honor Mercer’s contribution to the American Revolution and his sacrifice for our liberty in 1777 at the Battle of Princeton. Bagpipe accompaniment. Free to public.
Fit-History Hike: Prospect Hill at Fredericksburg Battlefield. June 1 at 10 a.m. Join historian Nathan Varnold for a hike along the elevation change on the southern end of the Fredericksburg battlefield. Learn how terrain, and the slope of Prospect Hill, gave an advantage to the Confederate counterattack Dec. 13, 1862. Participants of this 3.5-mile hike, sponsored by Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, should meet at Tour Stop No. 6, Fredericksburg Battlefield. nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm or 540/693-3200.
Cutting Edge of Technology—Moving Innovation. June 19 at UMW–Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive. Reception begins at 4:30 p.m.; program begins at 5 p.m. Learn more about the technology being developed at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren and its deployment at this presentation, which is part of the Dahlgren Heritage Museum Speaker Series. This event is free and open to the public.
Living History Weekend at Spotsylvania Battlefield. June 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Bloody Angle site (Stop No. 3) on the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield. Visitors, who will be able to interact with re-enactors, will receive an identity card containing information about a soldier who fought in the battle. Special programs about the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House, including both marching and musket-firing demonstrations, will occur throughout the weekend. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield Exhibit Shelter at 9550 West Grant Drive to obtain a map and directions to the program locations. The event is free and open to the public. nps.gov/frsp or 540/693-3200.
History Camp. June 24–28, 9 a.m. to noon daily. Children ages 8–12 will enjoy this day camp, which will take place at Mary Washington House, Kenmore, Rising Sun Tavern, Ferry Farm and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop. Participants will explore history in the places it happened. They’ll learn colonial crafts, history and customs with hands-on activities. Sponsored by The George Washington Foundation and Washington Heritage Museums. Cost is $135 per child, includes a light snack each day and a picnic June 28. Registration required. Call 540/370-0732, ext. 24, or email hayes@gwffoundation.org.
Games in the Garden. June 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg. Stop by and enjoy games as they were played in the 18th century. Members of the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society will be on hand to engage attendees. The event is included with the tour admission fee. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.