Email information to anrussell@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar).
Film: “Battleground.” Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater, 19053 Mount Pony Road, Culpeper. William Wellman directed this 1949 MGM WWII epic that follows a company in the 101st Airborne Division as it copes with the Siege of Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge. Free, no reservations taken.
“Remembering an Old Time Christmas.” Dec. 7 from 1–4 p.m. at The Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Road, Brandy Station. The Brandy Station Foundation will host its open house with Santa Claus, Wilderness Run Players dulcimer music, refreshments, and a children’s program featuring 18th-century family customs. brandystationfoundation.com.
Film: “Battle of the Bulge.” Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater, 19053 Mount Pony Road, Culpeper. This Warner Bros. 1965 film is set during the historic event for which the film was named. Free. No reservations taken.
Piedmont Railroaders Train Exposition. Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bealeton Library depot, 10877 Willow Drive North. The Piedmont Railroaders will have multiple layouts on display. This event is free. 540/422-8500.
Ice Age at Stratford Hall. Dec. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Geologist Robert Weems will lead a discussion of the vegetation, climate and Ice Age animals that existed in the Stratford region 1.5 million years ago. After the lecture, guests will visit Stratford’s beach, where they will have access to areas inaccessible to the public. Guests will have the opportunity to search for fossils, sharks teeth, and get up close and personal with Stratford’s cliffs. Cost is $30/person. stratfordhall.org/events. To register, contact Alex Withers at awithers@stratfordhall.org or 804/493-1979.
33rd annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit. Dec. 8–30 (closed Dec. 24 and 25) at George Washington’s Ferry Farm. Adults and children alike are invited to enjoy the festive creations displayed at Ferry Farm. This year’s theme is “Holiday Songs.” Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. General admission to Ferry Farm and the exhibit: $9 adults, $4.50 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $4.50 adults, $2.25 students, under 6 free. 540/370-0732, ext. 24.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses and Miniatures Show. Dec. 8–30 (closed Dec. 24 and 25) at Historic Kenmore. The exhibit features replica dollhouses and miniatures in the Crowninshield Museum Building. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission to Kenmore and exhibit: $12 adults, $6 students, under 6 free. Exhibit only: $6 adults, $3 students, under 6 free. 540/370-0732.
“Defeated Victory: Albert Sidney Johnston’s Death at Shiloh.” Dec. 9 at Brock’s on Sophia Street, Fredericksburg. Park ranger and historian Greg Mertz will speak during the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable’s monthly dinner meeting. Social time, 5:45 p.m.; dinner, 6:45; speaker, 7:45. The talk is free. Reservations required for dinner; $30 for non-members. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
Home for the Holidays at George
Washington Birthplace National Monument. Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to tours of the Memorial House Museum, there will be a special program highlighting Washington Christmases, a chance to meet one of the park’s horses, and a holiday-themed selfie station. The kids craft area will offer opportunities to make and take holiday ornaments, as well as write letters to Santa. As always, admission is free to George Washington Birthplace, located on Route 204, two miles off Route 3, 38 miles east of Fredericksburg. 804/224-1732 or nps.gov/gewa.
49th annual Candlelight Tour. Dec. 14–15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc.’s annual candlelight tour will feature five historic Caroline Street homes professionally decorated for the holiday season. Learn about the architecture and history, and be inspired by the preservation of these beautiful properties. Cider and cookies available at the gift shop where you can also do some holiday shopping. Tickets and Information at hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.