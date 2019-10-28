Email information to tandc@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar). For more listings, see fredericksburg.com.
Extended hours at Fredericksburg Area Museum. Nov. 1 from 5–8 p.m. FAM gallery spaces will be free and open to the public for November’s First Friday. Come see “People & Their Pets,” “The People’s Gallery” and “Our Fredericksburg Story: In Their Own Words” before they close at the end of the year. famva.org.
Speaker Series. Nov. 7 from 10–11 a.m. at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Fredericksburg. Laura Galke will present “Anxious Colonials, Proud Americans: The Washingtons, 1732–1799.” Free.
Profiles of Honor scanning program. Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warrenton library; Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bealeton branch library. An opportunity for individuals with letters, photos and other documents related to WWI and WWII to have their materials scanned by representatives of the WWI and WWII Commemorative Commission. The documents will be placed in the archives at the Library of Virginia.
Pints for Preservation. Nov. 7 from 5–7 p.m. at the Alpine Chef at the old railway station in Fredericksburg. Tickets cost $25 ($20 for HFFI members) and include German appetizers, a lecture on the history of the building and the railroad, a tour of the building and one drink. Buy your tickets at hffi.org.
November Second Saturday: Nepalis Connections. Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Join FAM staff and learn about Fredericksburg’s newest sister city, Kathmandu, Nepal. Families will participate in a variety of free Nepalis crafts and activities. Second Saturdays is a free, regularly scheduled family program that includes hands-on activities and an opportunity to explore the museum’s exhibits. Registration is not required but appreciated. Contact Theresa Cramer at tcramer@famcc.org or 540/371-3037, ext. 138.
“Persistence: The Story of Women’s Suffrage.” Nov. 10 from 3–5 p.m. at Dozier’s Regatta Point Marina at 137 Neptune Lane in Deltaville. The Middlesex County Museum and Historical Society invites the public to a living history portrayal of Adele Clark, one of the founding members of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia. The program will be presented by Nancy Lowden, manager of historical programs at Maymont Mansion in Richmond. Tickets are $25 and include appetizers with a cash bar. To purchase tickets in advance, go to middlesexmuseum.com or mail a check to Middlesex Museum, P.O. Box 121, Saluda, VA 23149. Tickets also will be available for purchase at the door on the day of the program.
“Hell Comes to Southern Maryland: The Point Lookout POW Camp.” Nov. 11 at Brock’s Riverside Grill on Sophia Street in Fredericksburg. Bradley Gottfried, a professor, historian, lecturer and author of over a dozen books, will speak during the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable’s monthly dinner meeting. Social time begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45; speaker at 7:45. The talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner; $30 for non-members. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
‘Bringing Back Sligo’ house tour. Nov. 16 from 1–5 p.m. Historic Fredericksburg Foundation will host a mid-renovation tour of Sligo, located next to Dixon Park. Sligo is an old Italianate mansion that was long neglected. A young couple bought it a year ago, and are in the process of restoring it. Check out their blog at bringingbacksligo.com. Learn about the history of the house, the restoration struggles, and historic tax credits during a top-to-bottom tour. Reservations are required; tours start every 15 minutes. The proceeds of each $20 ticket will be split between the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation and the Sligo Revival Fund. Tickets at hffi.org.
“Becoming Lincoln.” Nov. 20 at University of Mary Washington Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Fredericksurg. William Freehling, author and historian, will speak to the Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg. Bar opens at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program starts about 7:30 p.m.; questions afterward. Dinner is $32 by cash or check at the door. Reservations no later than Nov. 15, at 540/361-2105 or cwrtf.org; call in any cancellations. Email cwrtf@cwrtf.org or go to cwrtf.org.
American Battlefield Trust’s National Teacher Institute. Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Lake of the Woods Clubhouse, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove. Theresa Tempesta, an instructor in American, Virginia and African-American history at Manassas High School, will present an overview of this summer’s American Battlefield Trust’s National Teacher Institute that she attended on a scholarship from the LOW Civil War Study Group. The annual Institute provides unique teaching tools to be incorporated into classroom study of America’s wars and connected movements and their impact on students’ lives today. Free and open to the public. civilwarstudygroup.org.Ice Age at Stratford Hall. Dec. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. United States Geological Survey emeritus geologist Robert Weems will lead a discussion of the vegetation, climate and Ice Age animals that existed in the Stratford region 1.5 million years ago. After the lecture, guests will be transported to Stratford’s beach where they will have access to areas inaccessible to the public. Once at the beach, guests will have the opportunity to search for fossils, sharks teeth, and get up close and personal with Stratford’s cliffs. Cost is $30/person. stratfordhall.org/events. To register, contact Alex Withers at awithers@stratfordhall.org or 804/493-1979.
49th Annual Candlelight Tour. Dec. 14 and 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc.’s annual candlelight tour will feature five historic Caroline Street homes professionally decorated for the holiday season. Learn about the architecture and history, and be inspired by the preservation of these beautiful properties. Cider and cookies available at the gift shop where you can also do some holiday shopping. Tickets and Information at hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
