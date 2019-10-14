Email information to tandc@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar). For more listings, see fredericksburg.com.
“Mysteries of Montpelier.” A new exhibit at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange aims to put visitors into the shoes of museum curators. Using artifacts that have been discovered across Montpelier’s 2,650 acres, guests will learn how these objects answer questions about the past and tell stories about who lived at Montpelier, what they ate, how they dressed, and more. It showcases how Montpelier has changed through time with a range of artifacts, including Native American spear points, shoes owned by Dolley Madison, a bayonet from the gun of a Confederate soldier, and bowling pins from the duPont bowling alley. Visitors will also be able to create their own miniature museum displays, touch artifacts from the property, and take a picture at a selfie station. “Mysteries of Montpelier” in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center is open to the public at no charge during normal business hours. montpelier.org/visit/galleries-and-exhibits.
CWSG annual Battle of the Wilderness Dinner. Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. The Civil War Study Group hosts its annual dinner at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. Guest speaker will be Chris Mackowski, editor in chief of the Emerging Civil War book series. He will speak on his latest book, “The Great Battle Never Fought: The 1863 Mine Run Campaign.” Open to the public. Limited seating. $27 per person. Reservations close Oct. 10. Go to civilwarstudygroup.org.
Living History at Ellwood. Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will present an event detailing what life was like for the common soldier in the Civil War. At 10:15 a.m., FoWB volunteers will lead a walking tour of the grounds around Ellwood. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., living historians Joe Bianchini and Mike Pierce, who portray a Union and a Confederate soldier, will compare and contrast the equipment, motivation and experiences of soldiers on the opposing sides of the conflict. At 2 p.m., FoWB volunteers will lead a walking tour to the site of the Wilderness Tavern. The tour begins at the front steps of the house and is approximately 1.5 miles in length over unpaved terrain. Visitors will learn why the armies were drawn into combat in the Wilderness and how the roads and vegetation affected the battle. Throughout the day, John Pelletier will portray a Civil War surgeon inside the house. Visitors are encouraged to converse with him and ask questions about medical practices utilized during the Civil War era. FoWB volunteers will be available to talk with visitors. Just down the road, visitors can stop at the Exhibit Shelter at Saunders Field, a major part of the Wilderness Battlefield. All programs are free and open to the public. Donations are welcome. fowb.org.
Stratford After Dark. Oct. 19 from 4–9 p.m. at Stratford Hall. There will be trick-or-treating, seasonal crafts, fortune telling, face painting, hayrides and ghost tours. Costumes are welcome, but attendees are asked to adhere to guidelines, which can be seen on Stratford Hall’s website. Cost is $15 for those 12 and older, $10 for ages 6–11 and free for children 5 and younger. Ghost tours fill up fast, so attendees should preregister at signupgenius.com/go/8050c45afaa23a0f58-stratford. To register, contact Alex Withers at 804/493-1979 or awithers@stratfordhall.org. stratfordhall.org.
“In Memory of Self and Comrades: Thomas W. Colley’s Recollection.” Oct. 23 at University of Mary Washington Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Fredericksburg. Michael K. Shaffer, author and Civil War historian will speak to the Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg. Bar opens at 5:45 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Program starts about 7:30 p.m.; questions afterward. Reserve seats no later than Oct. 18 at 540/361-2105; or on the website cwrtf.org; call in any cancellations. Dinner $32 by cash or check at the door.
“Spirits of the Graffiti House.” Oct. 26 from 5–9 p.m. at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Road, Brandy Station. Brandy Station Foundation and Culpeper Paranormal will host this free, family-friendly event, which will include treats, ghostly stories and a raffle. Come meet the Culpeper Paranormal Team. Members will be on hand to share their findings from previous investigations at the Graffiti House and other locations. They will also have equipment demonstrations and evidence for presentation. The foundation welcomes donations. brandystationfoundation.com.
“Musical Borrowings: Tribute or Plagiarism?” Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. in the Pavilion at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Gari Melchers Home and Studio will host a talk on the history of parodies, tributes and highway robbery in music, presented by UMW Professor of Musicology Brooks Kuykendall. Admission is free.
Extended hours at Fredericksburg Area Museum. Nov. 1 from 5–8 p.m. FAM gallery spaces will be free and open to the public for November’s First Friday. Come see “People & Their Pets,” “The People’s Gallery” and “Our Fredericksburg Story: In Their Own Words” before they close at the end of the year. famva.org.
Speaker Series. Nov. 7 from 10–11 a.m. at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Fredericksburg. Laura Galke will present “Anxious Colonials, Proud Americans: The Washingtons, 1732–1799.” Free.
