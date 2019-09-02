Email information to tandc@freelancestar.com (subject: History Calendar). For more listings, see fredericksburg.com.
“War Dogs: Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You.” Through Sept. 30 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Exhibit combines sculptures by artist James Mellick with combat art from the collections of the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy, along with artifacts related to Marine Corps’ working dogs. Mellick’s creations, carved from wood, are symbolic of the sacrifices made by canine and human warriors alike. Museum admission and parking is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. usmcmuseum.com.
“Mysteries of Montpelier.” A new exhibit at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange aims to put visitors into the shoes of museum curators. Using artifacts that have been discovered across Montpelier’s 2,650 acres, guests will learn how these objects answer questions about the past and tell stories about who lived at Montpelier, what they ate, how they dressed, and more. It showcases how Montpelier has changed through time with a range of artifacts, including Native American spear points, shoes owned by Dolley Madison, a bayonet from the gun of a Confederate soldier, and bowling pins from the duPont bowling alley. Visitors will also be able to create their own miniature museum displays, touch artifacts from the property, and take a picture at a selfie station. “Mysteries of Montpelier” in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center is open to the public at no charge during normal business hours. montpelier.org/visit/galleries-and-exhibits.
Renwick Courthouse Lecture Series. Sept. 8 from 2–4 p.m. at 815 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg. Architectural historian Richard Guy Wilson will examine the courthouse in the context of James Renwick Jr.’s career and legacy. hffi.org.
“Zouaves: America’s Forgotten Soldiers.” Sept. 9 at Brock’s Riverside Grill on Sophia Street in Fredericksburg. Patrick Schroeder will speak during the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable’s monthly dinner meeting. Social time begins at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:45; speaker at 7:45. The talk is free, public invited. Reservations required for dinner; $25 for members, $30 for non-members. For dinner reservations, email cwrtdinner@yahoo.com or call 540/399-1702. rvcwrt.simdif.com.
Kayaking on the Potomac. Sept. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at Stratford Hall. Paddlers are invited to view the prehistoric cliffs and search for birds and wildlife along the shore. The tour will be led by Denise and Bill Micks, who opened a Fredericksburg-based outdoor recreation and interpretive business in the early 1970s. They will supply Old Town traditional tandem kayaks. Personal kayaks are not permitted. Beginner and experienced paddlers older than 12 are welcome. Cost is $40/single kayak; $75/double kayak. Registration deadline is Sept. 12. Call 804/493-1979 or email awithers@stratfordhall.org. stratfordhall.org.
The Confederate Defense of the Sunken Road at Antietam. Sept. 25 at University of Mary Washington Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St. Ken Pawlak, historian and author, will speak to the Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg. Bar opens at 5:45 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Program starts about 7:30 p.m.; questions afterward. Reserve seats no later than Sept. 20 at 540/361-2105; or online at cwrtf.org; call in any cancellations. Dinner $32 by cash or check at the door. Email cwrtf@cwrtf.org or visit cwrtf.org.
Speaker Series. Oct. 3 from 10–11 a.m. at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Fredericksburg. Michael Spencer will present “Dendrochronology: Using Tree Rings to Date the Mary Washington House.” Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
First Friday at Fredericksburg Area Museum. Oct. 4. Join Gaye Adegbalola and Lisa Lim for an unplugged performance in historic Council Chamber (third floor gallery.) Performance is 7–8 p.m. and the museum’s galleries are open 5–8 p.m. Cash bar and refreshments for sale from 5–8 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Mary Washington Healthcare. Free and open to the public. famva.org.
“Hartwood Church Amidst War.” Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 50 Hartwood Church Road. Presentations by John Hennessy of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, as well as tours by uniformed docents. Free admission. Civil War-era refreshments and items for sale. Rain or shine.Extended hours at Fredericksburg Area Museum. Nov. 1 from 5–8 p.m. FAM gallery spaces will be free and open to the public for November’s First Friday. Come see “People & Their Pets,” “The People’s Gallery” and “Our Fredericksburg Story: In Their Own Words” before they close at the end of the year. famva.org.
Speaker Series. Nov. 7 from 10–11 a.m. at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Fredericksburg. Laura Galke will present “Anxious Colonials, Proud Americans: The Washingtons, 1732–1799.” Free.
