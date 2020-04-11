The roar of engines signaled to Cameron Wenger that this birthday surprise was going to be unusual. A parade of souped-up cars revved and honked their way past his driveway to mark his 10th birthday. The drivers circled back and parked on the street so Wenger could take a closer look and then sang Happy Birthday (from a distance). Neighbor Linda Thomas and Michele Phillips, one of Cameron’s teachers at Hugh Mercer Elementary School, organized the parade that was led by Phillips’ son Michael Solomon and several friends. Phillips said she wanted to make sure Cameron, an avid car magazine reader, had a memorable birthday.
At top, Phillips keeps her distance with an air hug for her former student.
At right, Cameron is all smiles as he gets a closer look at some of the cars that participated in the surprise parade outside his family’s home in Fredericksburg on Wednesday.
