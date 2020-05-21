No expense or carefully crafted extra was spared when it came to Donnie LaRowe’s “forever home.”
“It was my wife’s vision and I built it,” said LaRowe, a longtime, renowned builder and owner of MMC Contracting LLC. “This was our third home and we wanted it to be our final home. But our kids eventually grew up, moved out and they have started doing their own great things. So now we’re looking to sell.”
When it comes to the 10,000 square-foot, stylish beauty at 107 Estates Drive, what the LaRowe family is about to part with is about to be someone else’s major gain. The home is now for sale at $1,199,900 and is listed by RE/MAX Supercenter Associate Broker–Owner Scott Cleveland.
“Even though it is expansive and elegant, it is very easy to live in,” said Cleveland. “It’s certainly designed with entertaining in mind.”
The home is situated in an intimate, 14-residence, cul-de-sac community in Stafford County. The exterior of this three-acre estate is as captivating as many of its interior features.
Professionally designed yet low-maintenance landscaping surrounds the home itself, with a stamped concrete walkway leading to its slately front porch.
Upon arrival to its handcrafted Georgian door and with one step into the home’s open interior, you know you’ve made it.
From the front area, you can see through the home, spanning its open entertaining area with cathedral ceilings to its fully equipped kitchen, anchored by Kenmore Pro Series appliances, quartz countertops and a large pantry.
The main level also boasts a library/office with custom-built cabinets; a master suite with sitting room, 42-inch fireplace and walk-in closet; master bath; and an oversized sunroom with an adjacent breakfast nook.
Upstairs, there is a large loft area primed for a kid’s gaming area or simply relaxing. Three mini suites, each with its own custom closet and bathroom, are situated upstairs, as well.
Its lower level features a finished recreation room, second full-size kitchen, bar, media/theater room, a fifth bedroom with bath and an unfinished room that would be excellent for a wine cellar.
Other noteworthy touches throughout the residence include a four-car garage with 9-foot commercial-grade carriage doors, security system and two towering chandeliers.
The property is in the Stafford County Public School district, with Hartwood Elementary, Gayle Middle and Mountain View High as its designated schools. It is minutes from Curtis Park, Hartwood Winery and U.S. 17. Interstate 95, U.S. 1 and other major roads are also nearby, connecting the home to downtown Fredericksburg and all the region has to offer.
“Donnie built this with quality and longevity in mind,” said Cleveland. “The next purchaser will be able to appreciate the thought and care that went into this home. As we go into the future and it becomes harder and harder to find property this beautiful to build on, it will only become more valuable.”
For LaRowe, the sale of such a prized and special home pulls at the heartstrings.
“I love this area–I was born and raised here—and when we built this, we said this may very well be where we die,” he said. “It’s breaking my heart to sell this home, but I know it will make someone out there very, very happy.”
The sale of 107 Estates Drive isn’t the first time LaRowe and Cleveland have worked together and it certainly won’t be the last. They have known each other for decades and Cleveland has handled the sale and marketing for many of LaRowe’s MMC Contracting custom homes.
On one end, Cleveland is a local real estate all-star. He and colleague Tracey Farmer are among the top agents in the state of Virginia, in terms of individual sales and volume, according to the latest REAL Trends rankings.
Expanding its local footprint, RE/MAX Supercenter recently opened a new Fredericksburg/Falmouth office at 107 Carter St. in Falmouth. For history buffs, the office is located in a 300-year-old building known as Dunbar Kitchen and is listed on the National Historical Registry. In addition to this new space, RE/MAX Supercenter still has its office at 7185 Kings Highway in King George.
MMC Contracting is locally celebrated for high-quality custom builds and helping bring inimitable home visions to life. It regularly collaborates on his masterpieces with architectural designer Anthony Eason of Architectural Designers.
“I’m not a track builder by any means,” said LaRowe. “If there is a change you want to your home, let’s make it happen. It’s your dream, not my dream.
“I want to bring homeowners’ dreams to life. And with Anthony and Scott’s help, we see the whole dream through from finding the right land to design to build.”
Other gems for sale
In addition to his own home for sale at 107 Estates Drive, MMC has other spots throughout the region primed for achieving real estate dreams. Among them are two lots in Hartwood, 26-acre estate lots in Stafford County and 10 acres in King George County.
LaRowe’s projects start in the $400,000s. Some may be crafted from scratch and others are in the process of being built.
“Regardless of the price point, Donnie only builds excellent homes,” said Cleveland. “The quality of his work and the products that go into them is really second-to-none.”
For a showing of 107 Estates Drive or to inquire about any of LaRowe or Cleveland’s current projects, contact Cleveland at 540/834-3200.
