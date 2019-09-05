It may be the largest house along the water at Lake Anna, a sprawling four-level affair that’s ready to be your home, or your home away from home.
Built in 2003, 542 Twin Lakes Lane was lived in for its first three years by the man who built it, architect and builder Carl Elieff. Since 2006, it’s been owned by David White, who has now decided to put it back up for sale, having removed it from the market over a year ago. He’s listed it with Linda Fosdick of Dockside Realty at Lake Anna. The asking price is $2.495 million.
At 11,000 square feet, the house has abundant space for living and entertaining. It is listed with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four half-baths. It sits on a little over two acres and has 1,100 feet of lake frontage with a small beach.
Among its most interesting features is a multi-zone geothermal heating and cooling system, which makes the home extremely energy efficient despite its large size. The geothermal system uses lake water to generate heat or cooling depending on the season.
White said that when his business brought him to the area in 2006, he expected to build a house but changed his mind when he found this one.
“I figured why spend time building when I could move into this one right away,” he said. “I knew Elieff had put a lot of thought into it.”
The property is located on a quiet cove with a no-wake zone on the public side of the lake in the Bumpass area of Louisa County. It comes with a 2,500-square-foot enclosed boat house with a pair of lifts. There’s even a second sandy beach spot that serves as a parking space for a small pontoon airplane.
The house is Elieff’s customized version of a Southern Living design. Reached by phone for a previous story on the property, Elieff said his first challenge was making sure the house was ideally sited.
“We built the docks and the boathouse first so we could locate the house and make sure all of the windows were going to be in the right place,” he said. “As soon as you enter the front door, we wanted to see straight through to the lake.”
Visitors arrive at a circular drive that branches off to the three-car garage around back. Brown vinyl shake siding, multiple gables and a columned front porch give the home a distinctive look, along with dry-stacked stone foundation and chimneys.
The main entry opens to a large foyer with a sweeping staircase and marble tile floor. And just as Elieff planned, the sight line from the foyer provides a look at the lake through the glass doors at the rear of the house.
Arched openings provide elegant transitions from room to room. Ceilings that range from 10 feet to two stories give volume to the interior spaces.
Straight ahead from the foyer is the formal living room with a fireplace, one of the four throughout the house. The glass doors provide panoramic lake views. The formal dining room is nearby.
Much day-to-day living is done in an area that includes the eat-in kitchen and family room. If you weren’t sure this house was made for entertaining, its five wet bars will remove any doubt. Two of them are in the kitchen and family room, respectively.
The kitchen has granite-covered counters and stainless-steel appliances, including a large, professional-style Viking range with pot-filler faucet. Framed in an arched stone opening, the range becomes the kitchen’s focal point.
The family room is spacious and cozy at the same time, thanks to the stone fireplace chimney that reaches through the soaring beadboard wood ceiling. The family room opens to an expansive and maintenance-free deck.
Also on the main level is the luxurious master suite with his and hers walk-in closets. The master bathroom is done in a combination of marble and Italian ceramic tile. If the underlit vessel-sink vanities, steam shower and jetted tub aren’t satisfying enough, the water closet includes a bidet and urinal in addition to the usual fixture.
Main and back staircases provide upstairs access. Up here, there are four large bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. Also on this level is access to an in-law or au pair suite with its own bathroom and kitchenette.
One more flight up is a man cave or other entertaining space with a bar that’s a wood-trimmed wonder.
The basement has a wide open recreation area with a unique “chalet” fireplace at the center of the space. There’s a second full kitchen down here, and plenty of space for game tables and seating areas. Another master suite with outdoor access is on this level as well.
A home theater has rows of recliner seating for comfortable viewing of the 144-inch (that’s 12-foot diagonal) movie screen.
