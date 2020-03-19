Sitting high on a rise amid the gently rolling terrain of Laurel Ridge subdivision off Mine Road in Spotsylvania is 10408 Laurel Ridge Way, a luxurious home that is also a musician’s wonderland featuring a concert hall in the basement.
The house was custom built in 2006 for Andy and Lisa Reese by John Hetrick’s company, Hand Construction. The house features 6,472 square feet of living space on three levels, with a total of five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths.
“It was supposed to be our forever home,” said Andy Reese, who is a local physician. “But now that the kids are gone, it’s just too big for us.”
So they’ve decided to downsize and have listed it with Patti Murphy of Long & Foster Real Estate of Fredericksburg. The asking price is $900,000.
“We’re going to miss this,” Lisa Reese noted on several occasions during a recent room-by-room tour of the home. “The open context of the design lets you enjoy family activity from any space.”
The house faces a terraced front yard and is served by a semi-circular driveway with a low stone wall. The handsome, multi-gable façade is covered in stone and a stucco application called Dryvit, chosen for its energy-efficiency and durability. Pediment-topped, arched transom windows enhance the look. Fifty-year shingles cover the roof while standing-seam copper is used here and there atop bay the windows and porch overhangs.
The house sits on a half-acre lot surrounded on three sides by acres of unoccupied and unbuildable common area. The Reeses own the neighboring half-acre lot. Lush landscaping abounds, with cherry trees, magnolias and crape myrtles to name a few.
Professional landscaping continues around the house and out back, surrounding the patio and pool deck. There’s a pergola with retractable shades to keep things comfortable.
The two-story foyer welcomes with beautiful hardwood floors and a unique inlaid design at the center. Hints of the home’s musical inclinations begin with a cello parked on the right at the entrance to the music room with a baby grand piano. The piano is credited with passing along the Reeses’ love of music to their children, and music continues to be a lifelong family pursuit today.
Also immediately off the foyer is Andy Reese’s office, which he notes includes a full bathroom and was designed to become a main-level bedroom suite if ever needed for that purpose. Ceilings are 10 feet on the main level and 8 feet upstairs.
Interior trim work is abundant and includes decorative columns that help define spaces including the formal dining room to the left of the foyer.
Behind the dining room is a large open area that includes the kitchen and family room. A two-story stone fireplace reaches to the family room ceiling and is flanked by walls of windows. A second-story balcony overlooks the space.
The hardwood floors continue across the main level from the family room into the island kitchen. The gourmet kitchen is an inviting space for cooking and conversation. It features granite-topped counters and a multi-level island that also serves as a lunch counter. Off-white, rope-style cabinetry, stainless-steel Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and pendant lighting round out the look.
The kitchen’s windows and walk-out doors to the patio and backyard offer wonderful bird-watching, something that Lisa Reese has nurtured with the feeders and birdhouses she’s added over the years. “We see many species and we’ve watched generations of birds,” she said. “I’ll miss that.”
A main-level laundry/mudroom has cubbies for the kids’ stuff, laundry machines, a folding counter and sink, plus access to the separate, his-and-hers two-car garages.
Upstairs are four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The huge master suite extends over the garage and, as Andy Reese explained, benefits from the heavy R-50 insulation used throughout. The master opens to a large sitting area that flows into the sleeping area with huge walk-in closet. A set of laundry machine hookups is hidden behind a portion of closet shelving. The master bath offers a dual granite vanity, separate soaking tub and walk-in shower with a glass-block surround that provides both light and privacy.
A guest bedroom includes its own bathroom and two more secondary bedrooms share a hall bath. One of those bedrooms has been converted for the family’s use as an upstairs laundry room that can be readily undone and returned to bedroom duty if needed.
The basement includes spaces one might expect in a home like this, such as a billiards room, game and TV room, bedroom and full bath. There’s plenty of utility and storage space, too.
What you don’t expect is a sound-insulated and acoustically designed concert hall venue with a dance floor and seating. The space doubles as an impressive home theater with projection system and 120-inch screen.
Andy Reese said that after moving to Fredericksburg, he realized that aside from the usual bar-scene spaces, there was no place for bands to perform in a technologically advanced venue that would truly show off their talents.
With the help of a sound engineering professional, he created a space that pays homage to the former 909 Saloon that operated at 909 Caroline St. The venue Reese dubbed the “909 Saloon Underground” has spotlighted local musical talent, including his own kids who have made their mark in the music world.
Reese said loud music being played in the basement can barely be heard on the main level.
The house is served by a pair of tankless water heaters, an intercom system and a seven-zone heating and cooling system.
