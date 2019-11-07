At first glance, it’s obvious there’s something special about this house. The striking columned portico with the large circular window over the main entry. The low-slung design with lots of glass and stone. The last time you saw one like this? How about never?
Sitting on 3.3 mostly wooded acres, 10713 Gordon Road is the handiwork of the late architect Henry “Hank” Tamburri, who designed the house, built it in 2006 and lived there the last 12 years of his life.
The house is now being sold by his daughter, Gina Mathies, who is the executor of his estate. She has listed it with Hutch Putnam of Fulcrum Properties Group, an arm of Keller Williams Realty in Northern Virginia. The asking price is $649,999.
The house has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bath. It has 3,736 finished square feet on two levels, plus an unfinished basement that adds 850 square feet. The Ni River Reservoir is on the other side of Gordon Road.
Mathies said in a telephone interview that her dad passed away last year, just shy of his 90th birthday. She said his interest in home design went back to his childhood in Pittsburgh. He became involved in architecture and design after completing his military service about 1950, designing and building a house for his mother at that time.
Mathies said Tamburri worked as an architect for Ryan Homes in Northern Virginia for many years.
“He felt like when he worked for builders, he wasn’t able to use his creative flair,” she said. “It wasn’t until he retired that his contemporary work came out.”
He designed the house she lives in near the Occoquan River in Prince William County, describing it as having similarities to the Gordon Road house, like the circular window, but built on a larger scale. Mathies said her dad also designed his sister’s house in Loudoun County.
“We used to kid him about all the angles and shapes in his homes,” she said. “He just had a knack for that.”
Mathies said her dad was 78 when he designed and served as the general contractor for the Gordon Road house he built for himself and his companion. Mathies’ said her mother had passed away in 1995.
The house is set back from Gordon Road. A gently curved lane leads through woods and forms a loop in front of the house, which is set in a cleared area with mature trees serving as a buffer.
As the house comes into the view, its contemporary design and bold façade stand out, with the arched portico supported by pairs of square columns on each side and circular window above. The exterior walls are stucco, with large windows and stacked stone accents enhancing the look.
Inside, the bright two-story foyer has a ceramic tile floor. It is here where the eye-catching, contemporary design comes into view with spaces defined by heavy timbers in designs that reach to soaring ceilings.
To the right of the foyer is the dining room, with hardwood flooring that continues across the main level. Skylights abound throughout the house and provide plenty of natural light.
Straight back from the foyer is the family room with a cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace (fed by the propane tank out back). The family room is part of an open floor plan toward the rear area of the house that includes the kitchen.
The large and welcoming kitchen is a focal point of the space and is certain to become a gathering place for family and friends. Suspended above it is a circular structure through which pendant lighting hangs. Rich-looking brown granite covers the island and the peninsula that swings around to separate the kitchen from the family room, rising to bar-stool height.
The kitchen, which includes a breakfast area, features deluxe stainless steel appliances (including a wine cooler), ample maple cabinetry and ceramic tile floor and backsplash. The cooktop is set in the island and features a pop-up downdraft exhaust system.
Behind the family room is an enclosed porch with screened windows and sliding doors that create the feeling of a screened-in porch when open. Adjacent to the porch is a sun room with built-in stone planters. The back yard is flat and open with a grill on the patio.
The large master suite is at the rear corner of the house and features a three-sided fireplace that helps define a sitting area. The master bathroom is a luxurious space with dual vanity, jetted tub and separate glass-enclosed, multi-jet shower with ceramic and mosaic tile.
Nearby are steps that lead to a loft that Tamburri used as his design studio. From the loft balcony, the sight line extends across the width of the house and looks down over the family room and kitchen.
On the opposite side of the house are two secondary bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Above them is a second loft area that could easily become an additional bedroom.
The unfinished basement has a painted concrete floor and is ready to be finished off for recreational space. An exterior well stairway provides outdoor access.
The house has an attached, oversized two-car garage with extra workshop space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.