Given their shared adoration of horses, hounds and the hunt, Bob and Elizabeth Ferrer must have been a match made in heaven. And speaking of heaven, be sure to take in the heavenly quality to the 100 acres they share at their home and horse farm in Caroline County, aptly named Chase’s End.
Chase’s End is one of four beautiful and historic stops that participants will enjoy on next week’s Fredericksburg-area leg of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week tour. They will venture outside of town and travel along the Washington–Rochambeau Revolutionary Route in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.
It is the same path taken by the combined forces of Continental Army troops led by Gen. George Washington and French army troops led by the Comte de Rochambeau en route to their decisive, Revolutionary War-ending victory at Yorktown over a British army led by Gen. Charles Cornwallis.
When the tour participants arrive at Chase’s End, they’ll probably just pause at first and take in all that is around them—the acres of green grass cordoned off by miles of fencing, and the pond nearby that’s unnamed, though Tranquility might be a good choice if it were. The air seems fresher here too, but maybe that has something to do with the fierce rain shower that came through last Friday afternoon.
“The land is part of Elizabeth’s family farm,” said Bob Ferrer during a tour of the property, pointing in nearly every direction to neighboring properties where her relatives still reside. “It’s been in the [Gravatt] family for hundreds of years.”
Ferrer said he thought he and Elizabeth would return to his native Philadelphia when the opportunity arose 25 years ago, but found himself a willing transplant to Caroline County. On the parcel the Ferrers call home they discovered the brick foundation of a modest house that may have been original to the property.
Knowing that they didn’t need or want some grand mansion, Ferrer said the couple set out to replicate that house based on what they could discern from the foundation and the architecture of the era.
“We wanted the allure and charm of the old architecture, but also the modern conveniences, and not the headaches of an old home,” he said.
They called on builders and brothers Randy and Nelson Pitts, who live in the area and had worked on the historic 1838 Hampton Manor mansion near Bowling Green. “Meticulous,” is how Ferrer summed up their work.
The elegant house the Ferrers have now lived in since the mid-1990s is a brick, 1.5-story Cape Cod with a front porch and three dormers across the front roof.
Outbuildings include a stable for the horses and kennel for the dogs, along with a relatively new garage and a cozy shed that is called the Sundowner Cottage, where a late-afternoon libation might be consumed.
Perhaps most impressive is a space the Ferrers call “The Munnings Room,” which is attached to the stable and named for Sir Alfred Munnings, a British sporting artist whose work the Ferrers have on display. The Munnings Room, which along with the main house shows off the couple’s extensive collection of foxhunting and other art, is used for gatherings before and after the hunt.
“Our love of everything equestrian is pretty evident as you go through here,” Ferrer said. When it comes to hunts, which are held in the fall and winter, as many as 40 or 50 families are involved. He said there is a special traditional structure and hierarchy to the hunt and a code of conduct that includes a high level of respect for the land and all animals. Foxes are not killed on the hunts.
The Ferrers are joint masters of the Caroline Hunt, which is recognized by the Masters of Foxhounds Association and is one of some two dozen recognized hunts in Virginia.
Tour participants will file through the main level of the house, where they’ll enjoy the extensive art collection as well as 18th-century furniture pieces—including a mahogany bird cage tilt-top table and secretary desk—that are heirlooms from the Ferrer family’s Philadelphia roots.
Departing at the rear of the home, visitors will take in the bucolic backyard with its tree-surrounded pond nearby before moving on to the Munnings Room, which also has an outdoor gathering area.
Along the way, they’ll enjoy gardens and a display by The British Car Club, as long as the weather cooperates. Members of the Caroline Hunt will be onsite and will ride out with the hounds at 11 a.m. and at 2 p.m.