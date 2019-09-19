At 23494 Village Road in the Orange County village of Unionville is Lynn Haven Manor, a classic equestrian estate in a tranquil country setting. Completed in 1932, the handsome brick home has features and a style of construction reminiscent of a bygone era.
Owner Barbara Parks, who shares the home with her husband, Gregory Hebler, bought the place in 2003, making her dream of living in Virginia’s horse country come true.
Over the years, she’s operated a bed-and-breakfast and an Airbnb at the property for those interested in the area’s horse and hunt culture or those just looking for a taste of central Virginia countryside. Unionville is centrally located, within easy reach of Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Charlottesville and Richmond.
But now that the couple is looking to downsize and simplify their lives, Parks has put the property on the market. She’s listed it with Monica Patton of Century 21 New Millennium in Fredericksburg. The asking price is $849,999.
The house is listed with six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a half-bath, with 6,156 square feet of living space on three levels. The heated and air-conditioned attic has a cedar closet and a floor and could be finished off to add living space.
The property includes about 11 acres, plus two additional 1.5-acre perked building lots that are for sale separately for $49,900 each. Various outbuildings include an oversized, three-car detached garage, barns for horses (nine stalls and tack room) and storage with adjoining kennels for the hounds, plus a brick garden shed that was once a smokehouse.
Parks said she’s enjoyed living at Lynn Haven and meeting all the interesting guests she’s hosted over the years.
“It will be hard to let go,” she said. “It is such a peaceful place.”
From the beginning, she was impressed with the home’s design, its masonry construction, detailed trim work, solid chestnut interior doors and beautiful hardwood floors.
“This house is built like a fortress,” Parks said, noting the thick walls with textured plaster that recall the early 1930s construction. “We wanted to preserve everything we could.”
The only significant structural change made during her ownership was a reconfiguration of the master suite to enlarge the master bathroom and add a large walk-in closet. Additional improvements and upgrades number in the dozens, including the installation of new cooling and heating systems.
The manor house was built by Linwood B. Faulconer, a noted engineer and designer of large bridges in the eastern United States at the time. A nephew, 81-year-old John Faulconer of Orange, said in a telephone interview that his uncle had begun to run short on cash as construction of the house neared completion. Coincidentally, crews were working on construction of nearby U.S. 522, the Zachary Taylor Highway.
“My uncle rented some rooms to the workers to help pay for it,” said John Faulconer, who remembers visiting the house as a youngster. “That’s how the house got finished.”
It may be that Linwood was running low on cash because he was building such a high quality home with lots of upscale features. He used cinder block construction with brick facing from the bottom up, and put a slate roof on it.
Guests arrive at a semicircular drive with iron gates and brick posts at both ends. A spur from the driveway leads to the detached garage. Three dormers projecting from the roof and are flanked by brick chimneys rising from the gables. There are copper roofs over the porches. Copper gutters feed into a drainage system that collects and empties rainwater into a small pond.
The main entry has a transom and sidelights and is protected by a columned portico. It opens to a foyer with chandelier, wide stairway and trim work that suggest a high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail.
To the left of the foyer is a large and comfortable living room with fireplace featuring a mantel with dentil detailing. Beyond the family room is a bright Florida room that is said to have been added after the house was built. It offers panoramic views of the home’s lush surroundings.
To the right of the foyer is a parlor occupied by a pool table that’s been a favorite of overnight guests. Behind that is the formal dining room. Crown molding is found here and in nearly every other room. Dining room trim also includes a pediment-topped arched doorway to the foyer hallway. A separate door leads directly to the kitchen.
The eat-in kitchen has been fully renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances—including a commercial-style range and hood—and upgraded maple cabinets. The kitchen’s pressed tin ceiling adds a timeless look to the décor. The cozy, arched breakfast nook is perfect for day-to-day meals.
Next to the kitchen is a large laundry room with new washer and dryer.
A back hallway provides access to the backyard and to a back stairway that was probably used by the help in the home’s early days.
Upstairs are five of the home’s six bedrooms. The reconfigured master suite has its own bathroom and the others share semi-private bathrooms. Each of the guest rooms has its own personality and all have access to the upstairs sun porch.
The basement is a one-bedroom apartment unto itself with outdoor stairwell access. There’s a living area and kitchen with a set of laundry machines. One basement room that stays cool would make a good wine cellar. Each of the basement window wells has a drain that feeds into the rainwater system.
Outdoor equestrian areas include two dry paddocks and a dressage ring that have stone dust surfaces to keep mud at a minimum. The flat and gently rolling acreage has pastures and wooded areas filled with mature trees. Landscaping around the house includes boxwoods and ornamental shrubs and bushes.
A path called Fox Creek Lane is lined with huge, old pin oaks. Parks said a train track ran along the lane long ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.