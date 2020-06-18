In a town chock-full of dynamic history, there are few estates with as much historic grace as Braehead Manor.
Situated on 18-plus lush acres inside Fredericksburg Battlefield National Park (yes, you read that correctly, it’s actually inside the park), this six-bedroom, four-bath, brick home is seeking a new owner.
The Greek Revival-style estate at 123 Lee Drive in Fredericksburg is listed at $1.349 million with Robb Almy of Exit Realty Group. Almy and his wife, Diana, purchased the residence in 2009.
“When we bought Braehead Manor over a decade ago, it wasn’t in the greatest of shape, but it has since been fully restored and now features a number of upgrades,” said Robb Almy. “We’re looking for that next steward of the property that will love it as much as we do and preserve it for future generations.”
After purchasing and living in the home for a few years, the Almys notably utilized Braehead Manor as a wedding venue and bed and breakfast establishment from 2013 through 2018.
“It was something we really wanted to do with a historic property, and we welcomed so many happy guests throughout the years,” said Almy. “Now, we’ve lived that dream and it’s time to move on to the next endeavor.”
With a glance at any photo of Braehead Manor, you can’t help but think, “Where is this breathtaking country estate located?”
And then you realize and appreciate that it’s less than five minutes from downtown Fredericksburg, the nearby VRE station and activities aplenty. On the schools front, Braehead Manor is serviced by the Fredericksburg public school system’s Hugh Mercer Elementary, Walker-Grant Middle and James Monroe High.
Braehead boasts more than 6,000 square feet and three levels of sophisticated, finished living space. Entering through its front hall will take your breath away. Immediately, you notice the little things that have been carefully restored: mantles, moldings, gleaming staircases, heart pine flooring and more.
Adding to its allure are 11-foot ceilings, oversized pocket doors and 10 total fireplaces located prominently throughout the house.
While much of the home dates back to 1859, its modern upgrades seamlessly flow within the space. Among these upgrades are a new kitchen, featuring soapstone countertops, a marble island, two copper sinks and stainless-steel appliances.
The home also boasts new bathrooms, a completely renovated basement and, on the technology front, high-speed internet.
The Almys also added central heat and air, coated the basement exterior to prevent water intrusion, repainted, incorporated new plumbing, rewired all systems and have enhanced the home’s roof and so much more.
Outside of the home, its grounds have been meticulously kept and there have been a number of recent upgrades as well. The Almys added a front patio that leads to an extensive parking area as well as a flagstone and cut bluestone side terrace that features a built-in grill.
The surrounding property is protected. In 2000, Braehead Manor was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and a historic easement was placed on the property to keep the acreage adjacent to the house from being subdivided.
“The history of this home is so significant ... it’s one of the most historic in Fredericksburg,” said Almy. “And, within the city of Fredericksburg, it’s also one of the largest parcels of land. It’s passed the test of time.”
Through the decades
With modern additions and touches aside, let’s dive into this Braehead Manor history we keep hearing about.
Braehead Manor was originally constructed for John Howison and his wife, Anne Richards Lee. Howison was the brother of famed Civil War diarist Jane Beale.
The home, which then was called “Greenview” after Anne Richards Lee’s childhood home, cost $15,000 to bring to life, which was certainly a large chunk of change for those times.
After the Civil War ended, Howison sold the residence and surrounding land to his brother, Robert Reid Howison, who then changed the name of the home to Braehead.
This is a rare opportunity to buy a completely restored historic home in the calm and tranquility of the battlefield park.
Enjoy country private living with the convenience of proximity to shopping, restaurants and services. Close to historic downtown Fredericksburg, the VRE station and Interstate 95, this comfortable family home feels like you are living in the country but in the city.
For its historical significance, the home has been previously owned by the Central Virginia Battlefield Trust and has also been a prime stop on the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation’s Candlelight Tour.
Don’t miss your chance to live in the midst of history and elegance.
For a showing of Braehead Manor, contact Almy with Exit Realty Group at 540/479-3226. Additional information on the home may also be accessed at braeheadmanorforsale.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.