Why reserve the spirit of vacation for a few select moments when you can be living it all the time?
Perched from the Potomac River-facing balconies at 6067 Bamboo Point in King George County, you just can’t help but dream. And for one lucky buyer out there, this dream will soon become a reality.
The four-bedroom, four-bath home in the intimate Potomac Landing community is now for sale for $599,800.
The property is listed by RE/MAX Supercenter associate broker and owner, Scott Cleveland, and agent James Powell. Dixie Washington opened the doors of RE/MAX Supercenter in King George over 20 years ago before selling to Cleveland. Her thriving real estate business continues and she is currently the principal broker at RE/MAX Supercenter .
“The way this home was designed, you can see that so much thought and care went into it,” said Cleveland. “You can take in the views from pretty much anywhere in this house.”
The Bamboo Point property was designed by its current owners, Steven and Susan Moretti.
“We enjoy open floor-plan living,” the Morettis wrote in a joint synopsis detailing the property. “So, we worked with our builder to incorporate ideas from multiple floor plans, allowing us to design a light and bright flow.”
Locally owned and operated Heeman Construction, led by Rob Heeman, ultimately brought the Morettis’ vision to life. The builder focuses on small batches of homes throughout the area and has a hands-on approach in working with buyers.
“Working with [him] was a wonderful experience,” the Morettis wrote. “He communicated all facets of construction on an almost daily basis. The house was completed ahead of schedule.”
Heeman Construction has built more houses in the Potomac Landing community than any other builder and has additional offerings in Lake of the Woods in Orange County.
Built in 2017, the 3,372-square-foot, three-story beauty at 6067 Bamboo Point boasts a truly open floor plan, perfect for lounging and entertaining. But the journey to appreciating this estate begins with a turn down Potomac Landing Drive off Virginia State Route 218.
“When you drive into the community, you come down a nice, paved road that eventually opens up,” said Cleveland. “And once it opens up, you can see the Potomac River and a green landscape for miles and miles. It’s a breath of fresh air all on its own.”
“From our first drive down, we, like so many in this community, just knew we had to live here,” added the Morettis.
At first glance, the expansive front porch and second-floor balcony draw you in. From a cozy chair, one could spend hours, if not days, absorbing the serene Potomac. Full-length balconies add another outdoor element to the back of the second and principal levels, with main level balconies fully screened. The lower level features a patio area that seamlessly leads to a grassy backyard area.
The home’s exterior components were designed with minimal upkeep in mind, featuring stone and HardiePlank siding, low-maintenance windows, vinyl soffits and a wrapped fascia.
Inside, there are upgrades and conveniences aplenty. The principal floor has an open dining area, gas fireplace, bedroom, full bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors and solid oak stairs that lead to the upstairs. The kitchen is clad in quartz countertops and includes a large island as well as an oversized pantry.
On the top floor are three bedrooms, two baths and a laundry area, perfect for families or the guests that will surely want to visit. Among the upstairs bedrooms, the master suite stretches completely from the front to the back of the home, providing access to two separate balconies.
On its basement level, you’ll find a large recreation room with wet bar to keep any party going strong. A three-car garage is built into the basement, too.
The broader community is certainly part of this home’s unique charm, too. With a stroll—or golf cart ride—Fairview Beach Yacht Club, Rick’s on the River, Tim’s II at Fairview, the newly opened Sam’s Pizza and the Shore Store convenience shop are all just minutes away.
The new owners of this property will have deeded waterfront access as well as use of the community boat ramp, beach lot and parking privileges. The broader community also offers numerous places to set up and grill, as well as a central pond primed for kayaking, canoeing and fishing.
The home is in the King George County School District and is in the Sealston Elementary, King George Middle and King George High school zones. For commuters, it is less than 20 miles from both Fredericksburg and Dahlgren.
Landing in Potomac Landing
Beyond the gem at 6067 Bamboo Point, the river-view landscape in Potomac Landing has certainly filled out in recent years. In addition to the home for sale, only four lots remain in the neighborhood—with house/lot packages in collaboration with Heeman Construction—starting in the $300,000s.
Nearby, 10-acre Potomac River access lots are currently for sale. According to Cleveland, construction within this section will begin in the next 30 days and packages start in the $400,000s.
“These lots will be a bit more private, but still have access to the Potomac and so many wonderful amenities,” he said.
The team at RE/MAX Supercenter is currently offering live virtual tours of 6067 Bamboo Point and traditional appointments may be booked as well. For a showing of the property and other lots/builds available, contact the RE/MAX Supercenter team at 540/775 5661.
