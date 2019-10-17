FALL CRAFT SHOW COMES TO EXPO THIS WEEKEND
The Fredericksburg Fall Home and Craft Festival comes to the Expo Center at Celebrate Virginia near Central Park this weekend, featuring home and garden vendors along with unique, hand-made crafts ideal for fall decorating and holiday giving.
Show hours will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets, good for both days, are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and free for children 12 and under.
For a list of vendors, advance tickets or to download a discount admission coupon visit fredericksburgfallhomeandcraftfestival.com.
