The Fredericksburg Fall Home and Craft Festival comes to the Expo Center at Celebrate Virginia near Central Park this weekend, featuring home and garden vendors along with unique, hand-made crafts ideal for fall decorating and holiday giving.

 HOW BAZAAR

FALL CRAFT SHOW COMES TO EXPO THIS WEEKEND

Show hours will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets, good for both days, are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and free for children 12 and under.

For a list of vendors, advance tickets or to download a discount admission coupon visit fredericksburgfallhomeandcraftfestival.com.

