If a picturesque equestrian estate is what you seek, it’s time to saddle up and get moving to Summit Station Farm.
The 3,066-square-foot home at 3033 Summit Station Road and the multifaceted 17-plus acres that come with it are now for sale. The Spotsylvania County property is listed for $725,000 with Amy Cherry Taylor, Realtor and associate broker with Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates/AveryHess, Realtors.
“Not only is this home historic, but there are so many different opportunities the next buyer can and will have here,” said Taylor. “It has several outbuildings and the home itself has been meticulously kept. As icing on the cake, it’s within minutes of town and so many nearby amenities.”
With a quick glimpse of any photo of the lush grounds, you can’t help but think, “Well, I guess I’ll gear up for a hearty road trip to go check this spot out.”
In reality, that’s not the case. It’s super convenient to many of the Fredericksburg area’s major offerings. Interstate 95 access, U.S. 1 and 17, the shopping at Cosner’s Corner, the Virginia Railway Express’ Spotsylvania Station and Lee’s Hill Golf Club are all within a two-mile radius of the estate.
Summit Station Farm is served by Spotsylvania County Public Schools, including Riverview Elementary, Thornburg Middle and Massaponax High schools.
The home itself is tucked off State Road 668 (Summit Crossing Road) near Massaponax Church Road. As soon as you turn into the driveway, it is Southern charm and distinctive character at its finest.
Summit Station Farm was originally constructed in 1840 and boasts four bedrooms and three baths across two levels. Your first steps through its front door culminate in a beautiful foyer, clad with a wide hallway that eventually opens to a formal living room and family room.
Its main floor kitchen has been totally remodeled in recent years, now featuring granite countertops, custom cabinets and upgraded appliances. With an open layout, central island and ample counter space, it’s the perfect spot for family gatherings or entertaining.
Upstairs are the home’s four bedrooms, including its one-of-a-kind master suite. In addition to soft carpeting and ample lighting throughout, the suite has its own private balcony and sitting room for taking in Summit Station Farm’s seemingly endless green views.
Among the rooms upstairs is a designated office, with built-in cabinetry, bookcases and a large wraparound desk. If you can’t get your day’s work from here, well, that’s on you.
Throughout the home, there is the right balance of historical preservation and modern enhancements.
Its original heart of pine flooring and four fireplaces have been wonderfully kept throughout the decades. Among the modern enhancements that have been completed in the last four years are a new roof, two heat pumps and new siding. Additionally, all of the home’s windows have been replaced and are now thermal, which prove beyond vital for the most sweltering of Virginia summers and the most frigid of winters.
Immediately outside of the primary residence is an outdoor wood furnace, as well as 2 acres with an already installed invisible fence. Fido will surely love running around this green yard, no questions asked.
Beyond the home are outbuildings upon outbuildings, equating to an outdoor and recreational utopia for the right buyer.
Among the seven total outbuildings (yes, there are seven!) is a three-stall barn with sliding doors and vast hay storage. There is also a brand new 30-by-30-foot run-in shed with pristine board fencing. An 8-acre open pasture and 2-acre wooded area are adjacent to the shed.
For the equestrian crowd, there is also 40-by-50-foot wood building with a dirt floor, ideal for horse stalls or potentially an indoor riding area. If you’re not yet a horse owner, this space is primed for a motor home or boat, too.
If the home’s office isn’t enough, there is also a 30-by-50-foot workshop, wired with its own separate electric meter, as well as a 20-by-20-foot hobby building. If your hobby has anything to do with vehicles, there’s an outbuilding for that, too, in the form of a detached garage with three overhead doors.
“The way this is set up, you simply have anything and everything you could want,” said Taylor. “I grew up on horse farms and can tell you firsthand that this is certainly something special.”
A variety of fruit and nut bearing trees color the property, spanning elderberry, apple, cherry, peach, pecan and chestnut.
And if this dream-come-true of a residence isn’t enough, Taylor notes that the property is zoned to have one more house built on it, as well.
“The opportunities are limitless, from a living and investment perspective,” she said. “Not only could this be a once-in-a-lifetime home for someone out there, but it could be a wedding hall, venue and so much more.”
For more information on 3033 Summit Station Road or to request a showing, contact Amy Cherry Taylor with Amy Cherry Taylor Associates/Avery Hess at 703/577-0135 or visit www.amycherrytaylor.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.