Space inside for the kids, and the in-laws, too. Space outside for the dogs to run and people to have fun. With nearly 11,000 square feet of living space on a 2-acre lot, 112 Carroll Circle in South Stafford’s Argyle Heights will never leave you feeling hemmed in.
Built in 1999 by Renaissance Homes of Northern Virginia, the house is described as “semi-custom” by owners Greg and Sherri Cox. They added a pool in 2003 and built an addition three years after that, creating a homestead that’s served them well ever since.
Now that kids are out of the house, the Coxes are ready to downsize and simplify their living arrangements. They’ve listed the property with Janny Sims of Long & Foster Real Estate in Fredericksburg with an asking price of $1,349,900. The house has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-baths on three levels.
For those who recognize the owners’ names and may be patients of the Coxes, not to worry. They’re staying local and will maintain the dentistry and orthodontics practice they share at Chatham Square office park in South Stafford.
“I know we’re going to miss this place,” Sherri Cox said of the comfortable home. “It’s been great to have room for family celebrations and the kids to have all their friends here. But we just don’t need all this space now.”
The Coxes consider themselves fortunate to have found an ideal cul-de-sac building lot in one of Stafford’s older subdivisions. The first house built in Argyle Heights, known as Hillcrest, dates to 1920. Hillcrest was built for Dr. Carroll Kennedy, which may help explain the Carroll Circle street name, as well as nearby Carroll Pond.
At 112 Carroll Circle, windows across the main level have arched, pediment transoms. With the combination of slightly oversized bricks used in construction and mortar that adds a historic appearance, the house has a Colonial façade. There’s a tall hip roof and a portico with faux balcony that completes the look.
All of that comes into view along the curved driveway that leads to the four-car, side-load garage. From the driveway, a flagstone path leads to the main entry, which features a transom and sidelights.
Inside, guests are welcomed by a bright, two-story foyer with maple hardwood floors that extend across much of the main level. A focal point is the grand, curved staircase that rises to a second-story balcony. Wide room openings defined by decorative columns introduce the main level’s open floor plan.
To the right is the formal living room, a nicely appointed space that shares a two-sided fireplace with the neighboring home office or den. The den also opens into the foyer, and is filled with handsome built-in cherry shelving and cabinetry that was custom crafted for the room.
The foyer provides a sight line toward the two-story family room. Here, a stone fireplace with raised hearth reaches to the ceiling and windows high on the walls usher in plenty of natural light. The flooring here is a rich, walnut-finished scraped hardwood. Sliding doors open the patio that is covered with a standing-seam metal roof.
Connecting the family room and living room is a sun room with a ceramic tile floor that the Coxes have used as a combination music room and sitting area. It features a wall of bamboo-embossed shelves with an attached library ladder.
To the left of the foyer is the formal dining room with chair rail, a tray ceiling and faux-painted walls. French doors open to a short hallway flanked by a storage closet on one side and a built-in granite bar with wine cooler on the other.
Straight ahead is the spacious island kitchen, with dark, mottled granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. A breakfast room extends from the kitchen and gains extra space from a bow window at the far end.
Upstairs, in the original main portion of the house, are five bedrooms, including the master suite. The spacious master has a cathedral ceiling and ample sitting area. There’s a wet bar with wine cooler en route to the luxurious, marble tile master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.
Of the four secondary bedrooms up here, two have their own bathrooms and two share a jack-and-jill bathroom.
The basement of the main house has outdoor access and is a recreational wonderland with a brick fireplace and areas for game tables and a home theater. The second of the home’s three kitchens is down here, with a granite bar and stool seating. The home’s sixth bedroom, a full bathroom, an exercise room and unfinished storage space are also part of the mix.
Back on the main level, the kitchen connects to an enclosed breezeway that serves as a mudroom area with cubbies for the kids to stow their stuff. The space also contains a study area, bedroom and full bathroom with steam shower. A laundry room and changing room for the pool are also found here, as well as access to the garage.
The addition was built at an angle off the breezeway. The backyard benefits from a more private feel as the house bends around it. Landscaping and nighttime lighting contribute to the intimate setting.
The addition is pretty much self-sufficient, with the home’s third kitchen and a large living area. This kitchen also has an island and granite covered counters along with stainless steel appliances. Sliding doors nearby open to the pool and surrounding patio.
One flight up from the addition’s main level is an open loft that’s currently filled with exercise equipment. The back of the loft opens to a large laundry room, which then continues conveniently into the master bathroom.
The backyard is all set for fun and entertaining. Adjacent to the pool is a pergola-covered hot tub with a waterfall system. There’s also a basketball court and a space enclosed with netting that’s used as a batting cage and driving range.
Nearby are two sheds, one used for pool and sports equipment, the other for yard maintenance equipment.
The house is served by two emergency generators and six sump pumps, just in case. The irrigation system is fed by a well to avoid the expense of using public water.
