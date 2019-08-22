Sprawling country estate is a good way to describe 5949 Hickory Ridge Road in Spotsylvania County—also known as Ni River Manor. Wide open spaces both inside and out—and swimming pools, both inside and out—give this versatile property loads of potential.
Owners Tyler and Gloria Rouse bought the property in 2007. Gloria Rouse explained that the couple wanted to bring both her mother and Tyler’s mother to live there with them, and that the house was already configured in a way that could provide three separate living areas.
“Each of us would have our own home,” Gloria Rouse said. “When I saw how it was laid out, how perfect it would be for us, I cried.”
Adds Tyler Rouse: “I told her to go in there and play a little ‘hard-to-get,’ so she walks in and starts crying” tears of joy.
For Tyler, the outdoor acreage was as enticing as the indoor square footage. “Two pools, horseshoe pits, archery and shooting ranges, [bee] hives. It has everything,” the chef of 48 years said—even two bars, one inside and one by the outdoor pool.
The Rouses are well known for their ownership of Georgetown Caterers in Washington, having had presidents and a long list of celebrities among their clients. Between 2003 and 2008, they operated the Chalet on the Lake, a wedding venue at Tackett’s Mill in the Lake Ridge area of Prince William County, before transitioning to Spotsylvania.
The couple had envisioned creating an event venue at Ni River Manor, but now a dozen years later have turned their attention to downsizing elsewhere and taking life a bit easier. They’ve listed the property with Teresa Davis of Coldwell Banker Elite in Fredericksburg. The asking price is $850,000.
The main property includes five acres. An adjoining property with three acres includes a barn with a commercial kitchen and space for event seating. It is being sold separately for $150,000, but would be discounted for a buyer of the five-acre parcel.
As the Rouses discovered, the house is ideal for multigenerational living, or a large family.
The A-2 zoning allows for a wide range of uses, such as bed and breakfast, Airbnb, wedding venue or winery, for example.
The original house dates to 1965 and has been added onto over the years. It has about 6,500 square feet of living space on three levels. It is listed with eight bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths.
One of the first things visitors will notice is how large many of the rooms are, such as the main living spaces and bedrooms. Perhaps because of the expansive decks and outdoor living spaces, the house seems larger than its listed square footage.
Among the key features are two pools, one outdoors and one indoors, which provide opportunities for year-round swimming.
Changes and additions to the house over the years have changed the way it is used. The original main entry is now covered in glass block, though a door nearby provides outdoor access to a room the Rouses have used as a home office.
The primary entrance is to the side, through a vestibule and the kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a tile floor. Windows across two walls keep the space bright.
Visitors then step into a great room, which is more than large enough to hold living and dining areas. It has beautiful, relatively new cherry hardwood flooring. There is a fireplace here and a glass block bar.
There are seven bedrooms and four full bathrooms on the main and upper levels, including the original master with its own bathroom, plus another bedroom with its own bathroom.
All interior areas have been freshly painted, and if a room is carpeted, the carpet is new.
A few steps down in another added-on area is a large, open space that is the new master suite. A special feature here is the master bathroom that adds a bidet to fixtures that include a huge walk-in closet pedestal soaking tub, double vanity and separate shower. The ceiling has skylights, and salvaged barn doors provide privacy.
There is access from this area to the indoor pool. The enclosure has a plexiglass roof that floods the area with natural light.
A short distance from the main house is a caretaker’s cottage.
The acreage is mostly grassy fields, but there are wooded areas with mature trees and spots with apple and pear trees.
There is much decking at the rear of the house and surrounding the outdoor pool. In a covered area at one end of the pool is a tiki bar.
The house is served by a multi-zone central heating and air conditioning system.
Gloria Rouse said the house has been a wonderful place to live. “It is so peaceful and beautiful here,” she said. “You can find all the solitude you want.”