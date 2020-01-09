Situated on a point that provides panoramic lake views—and a water view from virtually every room—11103 Vanderbilt Cove at Fawn Lake is a masterpiece of luxury and efficiency built to the exacting standards of its owners.
The home was built by the father/son team of Richard and Campion Coleman of Coleman Homes, Inc. in Fredericksburg and completed in 2008. It was designed by Fredericksburg architect James O. McGhee. Attention was given to every detail, from the single-piece crown molding to the seven-zone heating and cooling system.
“It’s time to move on, unfortunately,” said owner Marilyn Berlin, whose husband, Edward, passed away three years ago. “There is a lot to keep up with around here.”
Berlin has listed the home with Ann Wilson of Keller Williams Realty in Arlington. The asking price is $3.2 million. With about 12,500 square feet of living space on three levels, it offers five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-baths. The house sits on a 1.6-acre lot.
Edward Berlin was a partner in the Washington, D.C.-based environmental law firm of Swidler & Berlin, which helps explain his keen interest in making the large home as energy efficient as possible.
During a tour of the home earlier this week, builder Campion Coleman explained that efficiency was built into the home from the ground up, with 2-by-6 framing to allow for extra insulation and a layer of sprayed foam insulation to ensure a tight envelope.
“This house has a HERS rating of 56, which means it’s almost twice as efficient as a typical home built to code,” Coleman said. The Home Energy Rating Score means that for every dollar spent on energy for an average house, this house requires just 56 cents.
Because the house is so airtight, it employs an energy recovery ventilator as well as dehumidifiers and humidifiers to maintain the proper humidity level. Highly efficient heat pumps power the multi-zone HVAC system, though there is a propane-fired furnace available as a backup when frigid temperatures hit.
There are other nuts-and-bolts aspects of the house to talk about, but it is the home’s floor plan and setting that are the main attractions here. The floor plan is made all the more interesting by the angled design of the house and angled interior walls.
“You get 270 degrees of view here,” Coleman said, which means the sun can both rise and set over the water. Trees remain in place for waterfront stabilization, but trimmed lower branches provide ample sight lines from house to lake.
Environmental protection begins with driveway pavers that let rainwater sink in rather than run off. Also, the home’s large, half-round roof gutters capture rain that is then transported to the lake through underground pipes.
The exterior of the house is covered with beige HardiePlank shingle and the roof with lifetime guarantee shingles. The stone used for the façade, foundation and elsewhere, such as the family room fireplace, was trucked in from a Pennsylvania quarry—eight tractor–trailer loads to be exact, according to Coleman.
The main entry is protected by an arched front porch and front door with transom and sidelights, all with decorative glass. Enter into a welcoming two-story foyer with arched openings that define the space and a chandelier that can be lowered for cleaning. To the right is the staircase and a balcony that overlooks the foyer. Elegant hardwood flooring begins here and continues throughout.
There are too many rooms to go room-by-room, but at the rear of the house is a large open area that includes the kitchen, breakfast area and family room.
The kitchen is as gorgeous as it is functional. Both the island and peninsula counter are granite-topped. The island base is done in rich cherry beadboard with columns, and has a recessed area to pull up the barstools. Appliances that aren’t stainless steel are covered to blend with the rest of the upgraded, off-white cabinetry. The range is Wolf and the refrigerator Sub-Zero. There are two sinks, one of them farm-style, and two dishwashers. Nearby is the huge, walk-in pantry.
Thanks to the breakfast area’s bay window, the kitchen area is also afforded lake views. The kitchen flows into the spacious family room that has a stone fireplace reaching to the ceiling as its focal point.
Access is provided at the rear of the house to a screened porch that offers expansive lake views, and to the multi-level bluestone patio with seating areas and built-in grill and food preparation area.
Also on the main level is a well-appointed master suite. A sitting area with wet bar that opens to a cantilevered rear deck and shares a wall and fireplace with the home office that was used by Edward. (Marilyn’s office is across the hall.)
Large his-and-hers walk-in closets adjoin the sleeping area, as does the luxurious Travertine tile master bath with body-spray shower, jetted tub and separate vanity areas.
On the main level in the home’s opposite wing is a laundry room, access to the three-car garage and a back stairway.
On the upper level, above the main-level master suite, is a second well-appointed master. Three other secondary bedrooms have their own bathrooms.
Downstairs is a recreational wonderland with walk-out access to the back yard, dock and lake. There is a gym, game room and a separate open space with bar, pool table and seating. The full bathroom down here is easily accessible after a day in or on the lake, though there is an outdoor shower as well.
Separated from the main recreation area is a media room with 12 terraced recliners and a 105-inch movie screen.
Other downstairs spaces include a specially built potential wine cellar, cedar closet (actually a room) and a workshop.
Additional features include:
- two pairs of strategically placed Rinnai tankless water heaters, with a push-button system that supplies immediate hot water everywhere without wasting water.
- emergency generator that powers entire main level.
- laundry chute from upper level to main-level laundry.
- dumbwaiter from kitchen to lower-level bar.
- whole house security and sound systems.
- exterior irrigation system fed by lake water.
