Now marking its centennial year, the Dolley Madison Garden Club was founded over a bridge table in November 1919 by a group of civic and garden-oriented women. The zinnia was selected as the club flower symbolizing friendship, endurance and constancy.
The club was the fourth founding member of the Garden Club of Virginia in 1920 and joined the Garden Club of America in 1922. The club’s ongoing activities include maintaining gardens in Taylor Park in the heart of downtown Orange, holding public educational forums and handing out select scholarships.
The club celebrates its 100th birthday on Saturday (April 27) with a Centennial Tour as part of the state-wide Historic Garden Week event. Homes and gardens on the Centennial Tour are all related to early members of the club.
This driving tour features four gracious homes that highlight the area’s agricultural and equestrian roots.
One is a Madison family home, now the headmaster’s house at Woodberry Forest, a private, all-male boarding school. Another is a world-renowned equestrian training facility. Two are former residences of founding members of the Dolley Madison Garden Club. With their history, architecture and gardens, all four properties—Gaston, Tivoli, Windholme and The Residence—showcase the guiding principles that inspired the founders of the Dolley Madison Garden Club: beautification, preservation and restoration.
Christ Episcopal Church in Gordonsville will also be open, and will serve as tour headquarters.
TIVOLI
This circa 1903 home with stunning Corinthian columns sits on a secluded hilltop near Somerset. The mansion stands out for its Colonial Revival style, opulent columns and gorgeous views of the surrounding countryside overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Originally built as a summer home for Mr. and Mrs. John T. Anderson, Tivoli was designed to impress with its 24 rooms and 20,000 square feet of living space.
In addition to the beautiful house and grounds, the barns and outbuildings make up one of the finest equestrian training facilities in the world. It is owned by William Coleman.
GASTON
Situated at the end of a sweeping, tree-lined drive and located amid rolling terrain and luxurious pastures, Gaston commands the attention of visitors. George Ficklin, who supervised the enlargement of nearby Montpelier for William and Annie duPont, built Gaston around 1909 for Annie’s son, George Zinn, and his wife, Flora Cameron Zinn, a charter member of the Dolley Madison Garden Club. The Colonial Revival style of the home captures elements from the original Montpelier. It is owned by Catherine and Steven Brooks.
THE RESIDENCE
This stately 18th century, Federal style, two-story house, with its Palladian-inspired features, is the birthplace of today’s Woodberry Forest School and the home of the headmaster.
The home dates to 1793 and was built by William Madison, sixth child of James Madison Sr., on 40 acres of land deeded from his older brother, Francis Madison. At the request of James Madison, Thomas Jefferson helped design the original house.
In 1889, Capt. Robert Stringfellow Walker started a school in The Residence and adjacent outbuildings for the education of his six sons and those of his neighbors. It is owned by Byron and Jennifer Hulsey.
WINDHOLME
Windholme, a circa 1728 two-story manor home, is open to visitors for the first time on the Centennial tour. The main house evolved from a traditional one-over-one timber box frame to the beautiful building seen today. Sold to the Peters family of New York in the mid-20th century, the house was expanded by Harry T. Peters Jr., whose mother served as president of the Garden Club of America from 1944 to 1947. Mrs. Peters established the gardens surrounding the house. It is now owned by Charlene and David Scibal.